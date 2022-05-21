Movies that received the longest standing ovations at the Cannes Film Festival

Standing ovations of five minutes, seven or more, the Cannes Film Festival is a highly prestigious event in the film industry that, in addition to being an attractive catapult for the seventh art, is also home to the most unusual reactions after each projection. Loved or hated, the films that pass through this festival never leave their audience indifferent; this is one of the best known events also in this sense, in which the spectators clearly demonstrate whether or not they enjoyed the stories shown on the big screen.

It is normal that in the time that each edition lasts we find out that some of his films have been despised to the point of receiving boos or even that people leave the room during the performance, but the opposite also happens: in the Festival of Cannes cinema we can find very long ovations to a film and its director. They are so long sometimes that they are mocked online because it is sometimes hard to imagine who in their right mind would stand and clap for twenty minutes without stopping.

There are several titles that have earned the affection and respect of the public, but there are even fewer that have received the longest ovations of the entire festival. One would think that being applauded for seven minutes must be the best thing in the world, but in Cannes there have been applauses much longer than that, even exceeding twenty minutes. You will be surprised to know the names of the most acclaimed films of the festival, but at the same time it is easy to understand why they were so applauded. And even more surprising is knowing that the shortest ovations are not even considered something worth noting.

From, believe it or not, The Neon Demon – 57% up to KKKlansman – 85% and several more films, we will tell you below about the films that have received the longest ovations at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Pan’s Labyrinth – 95%

One of the favorite films of Guillermo del Toro fans is without a doubt The Pan’s Labyrinth. When this film was presented at the festival in 2006, the positive reaction of the attendees was such that its ovation lasted 22 minutes and surpassed Fahrenheit 9/11, which until that date had been the film with the longest ovation. This drama and fantasy film that tells a story of war and imaginative escapism, starring Ivana Baquero and Doug Jones, was so popular that the public did not tire of applauding the work of the Mexican filmmaker.

Fahrenheit 9/11 – 83%

Michael Moore’s controversial documentary ended up winning the Palme d’Or in 2004, but not before receiving what for that date was the longest standing ovation ever seen at the Cannes Film Festival. Spectators filled the room with applause and signs of approval for a long 20 minutes. In short, it was a day full of surprises, both because of the reception the film had and because of the decision of the jury to award it the prize, at that time chaired by Quentin Tarantino.

The Kid and the Fugitive – 98%

It was 2012, when the audience at Cannes stood up to cheer a film for a long 18 minutes. The movie in question was The Boy and the Fugitivean coming-of-age which tells the story of two friends who meet Mud, a fugitive who is hiding on an island and whom they agree to help flee from those who persecute him. He entered the competition for the Palme d’Or in that edition, but his standing ovation did not influence the result.

The Neon Demon – 57%

Nicolas Winding Refn competed for the third time at the Cannes Film Festival with his psychological horror thriller The Neon Demon, starring Elle Fanning as a young woman who wants to become a supermodel. It was there that she premiered the film, which one day had a press screening that widely divided critics. The reaction she got from them was not considered a good omen, but in her official presentation she got one of the longest standing ovations of the prestigious event with 17 minutes.

Capernaum: The Forgotten City – 75%

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s drama Capernaum: The Forgotten Citygarnered a massive 15-minute standing ovation upon its premiere at the 2018 festival, and numerous members of the press reacted strongly to the film after the screening, leading to the belief that it was going to be the film to take the Palme d’Or. In the end, he did not obtain that recognition, but he did win the Grand Jury Prize.

The KKKlan Infiltrator – 85%

Spike Lee’s long-awaited return to Cannes drew a 10-minute standing ovation after the end of the screening of The KKKlan Infiltrator. After the times the filmmaker seemed close to winning the award, including this time, he didn’t either since the award went to A Family Affair- 100%, but at least he got one of the longest standing ovations in the history of the festival.

Everything is lost – 94%

The 2013 survival drama film written and directed by JC Chandor and starring Robert Redford as the only actor in this tale’s cast to play a man lost at sea earned a 9-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and with good reason as it is a unique film. Not only did it stand out for its location and for having only Redford, but also because it manages to tell something with just 51 spoken words.

