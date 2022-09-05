Movies that survived complicated shoots

“If I had known what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would have,” actress Dakota Johnson told “Vanity Fair” in late June about filming her breakout movie, “Fifty Shades of Grey.” . “I would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it,” she said. This shoot joins the list of other films whose production process, for one reason or another, can be described as, at the very least, difficult.

“A Living Hell”this is how a member of the team defined the shooting of “The Revenants”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, as published by “The Hollywood Reporter” in 2015. The film recounts the hardships of the explorer Hugh Glassplayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, in the early 19th century, during an expedition to the American West.

The director wanted to shoot only with natural light and it was planned that the shooting would take place entirely in Canada, but the weather forced them to move part of the production to Argentina in search of snow. According to the media, filming began in September and was supposed to end in March, but in July, when the piece was published, they were still shooting. Not only did it exceed the stipulated time for filming, but also the budget they had. In addition, the team worked in extreme conditions.

“I have nothing to hide”, commented the Mexican. “There was problemsbut none of them embarrassed me.” On the fact that some members of the team ended up outside of it, he said that, as a conductor, if you identify an “out of tune violin”, you have to remove it from the orchestra.

“Waterworld” is, even today, remembered as one of the great fiascoes of Hollywood, so some of those who worked on it may be wondering if it was worth the hardships they went through to film it. The estimated initial budget, as published by “People” in 1995, was 65 million dollars and the duration of filming was four months. These figures amounted to 175 million and twice as long.

From a point of logistics viewshooting the film in the open sea was a great challenge. “I talked to Spielberg about it because he had done ‘Jaws,’ and I remember him saying to me, ‘Oh, I would never do another movie on water,'” director Kevin Reynolds, who left the project before it was finished, told “Den of Geek” in 2008.

Almost everything happened: from dizziness while rolling in boats and structures on the water, to the decompression syndrome suffered by twice as one of the protagonists, going through jellyfish stings and the sinking and rescue of a part of the set, among other altercations. Screenwriter Joss Wheedon alluded to the time he worked on the project tweaking the script as “seven weeks of hell” in an AV Club interview in 2001, he said. Newsweek.

“World WarZ” it also had a bumpy shoot, although in this case the result was a box-office success. “A nightmare from top to bottom,” a source related to her, whose identity the medium does not reveal, told “The Hollywood Reporter” about the production. The film, produced by and starring Brad Pitt, ended up needing about 200 million dollars to reach theaters, according to “The Wrap”.

There was, as published “The Hollywood Reporter”, Creative direction issues required script rewrites and reshoots. In addition, the Hungarian authorities confiscated 85 weapons that were to be used in the filming, since they were operational and it is illegal to bring them into the country. In 2013’s “Vanity Fair,” director Mark Foster, screenwriter Damon Lindelof, and Paramount executives discussed budget overruns, unfinished endings, and multiple retakes.

The shooting of “Apocalypse Now”se came pretty close to his title. Its director, Francis Ford Coppola, told Variety in February 1976 that filming would begin in March and would cost $12 million. Finally, the film did not reach theaters until August 1979 and the cost exceeded 30 million dollars, as published by the media itself in 2019.

The shooting in Philippines it was long, tedious and not easy at all: two months after it started, a typhoon forced production to stop for three months; Marlon Brando had a reputation for being an actor who was not easy to work with and, as early as 1977, Martin Sheen had a heart attack.

