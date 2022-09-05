Movies that survived complicated shoots

Los Angeles, USA

These are some tapes whose production process, for one reason or another, can be described as, at least, difficult.

“If I had known what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would have done it,” actress Dakota Johnson told “Vanity Fair” in late June about filming the movie that made her famous, “Fifty Shades of Grey.” . “It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I do not regret it, ”she assured. This shoot joins the list of other films whose production process, for one reason or another, can be described as, at the very least, difficult.

“A living hell”, this is how a member of the team defined the filming of “The Revenant”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, according to what was published by “The Hollywood Reporter” in 2015. The film recounts the hardships of the explorer Hugh Glass, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, in the early 19th century, during an expedition to the American West.

The director wanted to shoot only with natural light and it was planned that the shooting would take place entirely in Canada, but the weather forced them to move part of the production to Argentina in search of snow. According to the media, filming began in September and was supposed to end in March, but in July, when the piece was published, they were still shooting.

Not only did it exceed the stipulated time for filming, but also the budget they had. In addition, the team worked in extreme conditions.

“I have nothing to hide,” said the Mexican. “There were problems, but none of them made me feel ashamed.” On the fact that some members of the team ended up outside it, he said that, as a conductor, if he identifies an “out of tune violin”, he has to remove it from the orchestra.

“Waterworld” is, even today, remembered as one of the great Hollywood flops, so some of those who worked on it may wonder if it was worth the difficulties they went through to film it. The estimated initial budget, as published by “People” in 1995, was 65 million dollars and the duration of filming was four months. These figures amounted to 175 million and twice as long.

From a logistical point of view, shooting the film in the open sea was a huge challenge. “I talked to Spielberg about it because he had done ‘Jaws,’ and I remember him saying, ‘Oh, I would never do another movie on water,'” director Kevin Reynolds, who left the project before it was finished, told “Den of Geek.” in 2008.

Practically everything happened: from dizziness while shooting on boats and structures on the water, to the decompression syndrome that twice one of the protagonists suffered, through jellyfish stings and the sinking and rescue of a part of the set, among others. altercations. Screenwriter Joss Wheedon referred to the time he worked on the project tweaking the script as “seven weeks of hell” in an AV Club interview in 2001, according to “Newsweek.”

“World War Z” also had a bumpy ride, although in this case the result was a box office hit. “A nightmare from top to bottom,” a source related to her, whose identity the medium does not reveal, told “The Hollywood Reporter” about the production. The film, produced by and starring Brad Pitt, ended up needing about 200 million dollars to reach theaters, according to The Wrap.

There were, as published by “The Hollywood Reporter”, problems in terms of creative direction and script rewrites and re-recordings were required. In addition, the Hungarian authorities confiscated 85 weapons that were to be used in the filming, since they were operational and it is illegal to bring them into the country. In 2013’s “Vanity Fair,” director Mark Foster, screenwriter Damon Lindelof, and Paramount executives discussed budget overruns, unfinished endings, and multiple retakes.

The shooting of “Apocalypse now” came quite close to its title. Its director, Francis Ford Coppola, told Variety in February 1976 that filming would begin in March and would cost $12 million. Finally, the film did not reach theaters until August 1979 and the cost exceeded 30 million dollars, as published by the media itself in 2019.

Filming in the Philippines was long, tedious and not at all easy: two months after it began, a typhoon forced production to stop for three months; Marlon Brando had a reputation for being an actor who was not easy to work with and, as early as 1977, Martin Sheen had a heart attack.

“The Shining” is one of director Stanley Kubrick’s cult classics. And if there is one person for whom the shoot came close to the idea of ​​a nightmare, it was actress Shelley Duvall, who played Wendy Torrance. Her role, that of a writer’s wife who goes berserk in the hotel they’ve moved to as caretakers, required the actress to reach vulnerable emotional states.

It is known that Kubrick took many takes before being satisfied with one. The scene where Jack Nicholson smashes the bathroom door with the axe, for example, required about 50 or 60 repetitions. “Thirty-five takes, running, crying, and carrying a little boy becomes difficult. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That’s hard,” the actress told “The Hollywood Reporter” in 2021.

As preparation I listened to songs or thought about sad things. “But after a while, your body rebels. She says stop doing this to me. I don’t want to cry every day. And sometimes that thought alone made me cry,” she recounted.