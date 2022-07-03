Movies they wanted to copy and have the same success as “Harry Potter”

Informative Approach

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) character created and known worldwide in 2001 thanks to the books of the writer JKRowling tells the story of an orphan boy, who is the son of two wizards and is unaware that he has unique magical powers, which he learns to master later at Hogwarts school, where he also meets his best friends, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

After the success of the first version, its directors Alfonso Cuarón, David Yates and Chris Columbus decided to continue with the saga until it concluded with a total of 8 films, among which are: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “The Order of the Phoenix” and “The Prince of Azkaban”, among others.

This same reason caused other writers, as well as producers, to create similar stories, in order to catch the small and large generations, such as the success of Harry Potter, but unfortunately they did not succeed. Here we tell you about some movies.