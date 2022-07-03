Entertainment

Movies they wanted to copy and have the same success as “Harry Potter”

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) character created and known worldwide in 2001 thanks to the books of the writer JKRowling tells the story of an orphan boy, who is the son of two wizards and is unaware that he has unique magical powers, which he learns to master later at Hogwarts school, where he also meets his best friends, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

After the success of the first version, its directors Alfonso Cuarón, David Yates and Chris Columbus decided to continue with the saga until it concluded with a total of 8 films, among which are: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “The Order of the Phoenix” and “The Prince of Azkaban”, among others.

This same reason caused other writers, as well as producers, to create similar stories, in order to catch the small and large generations, such as the success of Harry Potter, but unfortunately they did not succeed. Here we tell you about some movies.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Although children and adults did like it, the public expected more from the stories of the author CS Lewis, after the first film The Voyage of the Dawn Treader hooked when Lucy (Georgie Henley) transmits a sense of magic and dimension when entering a wardrobe that takes her to Narnia, where an evil witch named Jadis (Tilda Swinton) and a lion named Aslan (Liam Neeson) live.

The 6 signs of light

An original story by Susan Cooper published in 1973, the film version takes place in 2007. It tells the plot of a family with the surname Stanton who move from the United States to a small English town in which they have deep roots although they are unaware of it because of the moment.

Will (Alexander Ludwig), is a boy whose life changes radically when he discovers that he is the last of a group of immortal warriors known as the Old Ones, ancient people who serve the light. The differences between the film and the book are so great, which is why it does not engage with the public, of course its author to date is upset by the situation.

Eragon

Novelist Christopher Paolini’s sequel is 4 books long and is mostly known as The Legacy. It tells the story of a farmer named Eragon (Edward Spellers) who comes across a stone, which turns out to be a dragon egg.

Days later, a unique creature is born and the young man must plan how to protect it from the fearsome Galbatorix and thus restore the glory of the Dragon Riders. Although the plot is quite good, it did not have the desired success.

The Golden Compass

The film is released in 2007 following the literary trilogy written by Phillip Pullman, although its real name is His Dark Materials. It has first class actors such as Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Lyra and her animal daemon live out their days in the wild and carefree among the students of Jordan College, their destiny is the frozen lands of the Arctic, where clans of witches rule and polar bears fight. Despite its good plot, the film fails to captivate the public as it should.

Divergent

This Veronica Roth saga is widely compared to the film The Hunger Games, by director Gary Ross, a reason that slows down its success. Divergent, starring Shailene Woodley in the role of Beatrice, shows us the story of a 16-year-old girl who lives in a society that decides to group people into 5 factions that try to erase the evils that lead them to war: cordiality, erudition, truth, self-sacrifice and daring.

