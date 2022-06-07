Movies to dedicate to your ex, which you can watch on HBO Max

Productions that you can see on HBO Max. (Sony Pictures Classics, Bold Films, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures)

There are movies for all kinds of issues and situations in life, including musicals, horror, war, and of course, dramas of love and heartbreak. In hbo max you will find a varied list about it, with productions that you can see and dedicate to that person that you will always remember from your past. Meet some recommended below.

Unfaithful loves (Third Person)

“Unfaithful Loves” is made up in its cast by Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, Adrien Brody, Olivia Wilde, James Franco and Moran Atias. (Sony Pictures Classics)

unfaithful love shows three simultaneous stories taking place in 3 different cities: New York, Paris and Rome. One of the stories centers on the life of a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer named Michael who, in order to finish his latest book, stays in a hotel room in Paris. The man has recently left his wife and is having a wild relationship with the ambitious young writer Anna; a woman who knows exactly what she wants, but who hides a great secret.

On the other hand, a New York mother categorically rejects being responsible for an accident that almost cost her son’s life. And finally, in Rome, the story focuses on an American businessman who falls in love with a gypsy woman and helps her in the release of her kidnapped little daughter.

Only God forgives

In Bangkok, young Julian, an American fugitive from justice, runs a Thai boxing club that acts as a front for drug dealing. (Alameda Cinematheque)

Starring Ryan Gosling who characterizes Julian, a fugitive from justice in the United States and who also runs a “thai boxing” club in the capital of Thailand (Bangkok), which he uses as the face of his drug business. On the other hand, the story of his mother is also told, who leads a large criminal organization and arrives to repatriate the body of Julian’s brother.

cry male

In 1978 Texas, a former rodeo star and retired horse breeder accepts an assignment from an old boss: bring his young son from Mexico. (Warner Bros.)



It’s never too late to let go of the past, and in that regard, the hardest thing about making mistakes is taking the path to forgive yourself. This is a life lesson that ex-cowboy Mike Milo (Clint Eastwood) has to assimilate to get out of a life full of alcohol, anger and many debts.

the spawn

“The Spawn” stars Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron. (New Line Cinema)

In the spawn (The Astronaut’s Wife) We will meet astronaut Spencer Armacoust, who after an explosion loses contact with the earth while on a space mission repairing a NASA satellite. However, when he finally returns to Earth, he can see that everything is as normal as it ever was in his daily life, except for his wife, who is apparently pregnant.

Fat Liar (Big Fat Liar)

“Fat Liar” stars Frankie Muniz, Paul Giamatti and Amanda Bynes. (Universal Pictures)

In this story you will meet Jason Shepherd, a young man known for exaggerating or exaggerating the truth. Then eventually one day Jason forgets an assignment in movie producer Marty Wolf’s limo, which everyone thinks is just another excuse. However, when Wolf turns Jason’s assignment into a movie and gets full credit, Jason will go to any lengths to let everyone know the truth.

