Movies to encourage back to school

Whether comedies, dramas, musicals, or any other film genre, countless movies have been created over the years. films that, in one way or another, show the experience of going back to school after a vacation. Over time, some of these productions have shown that, in addition to being films very entertaining, they are also ideal options to prepare the mood back to classes, both at university and at school. Next, we propose a marathon weekend with six of those films.

Grease (1978)

It’s 1958 California and rebel Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) fall in love and spend the summer together on the beach. When the vacations end they say goodbye thinking that they will never see each other again, but what neither of them knows is that they now both attend the Rydell Institute. Danny is the leader of the gang known as the T-Birds, while Sandy strikes up a friendship with another gang, the Pink Ladies. When their paths cross again, they will have to find a way to be together.

Footloose (1984)

Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is a teenager who moves from Chicago to the small rural town of Bomont, where its inhabitants have imposed an unfair ban on Rock ‘n’ Roll and dancing. Ren tries to fit in, however, he soon finds himself in trouble when he falls in love with the beautiful Ariel Moore (Lori Singer), the daughter of Shaw Moore (John Lightgow), the community pastor. Now, in order to convince the town authorities to lift the ban on dancing, Ren has no choice but to fight against the community’s prejudices through dance.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Beyond being in the same school, Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald), the “princess” of the school; Andrew Clark (Emilio Estévez), an athlete; John Bender (Judd Nelson), a criminal; Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall), a brain; and Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy), a basket case, have little in common. Still, another thing they have in common is that they are grounded to spend a Saturday in their high school library for different reasons. Each must write a minimum essay of a thousand words during that time about who they think they are.

Back to School (1986)

Millionaire businessman Thornton Melon (Rodney Dangerfield) is upset when his son Jason (Keith Gordon) tells him he’s not sure if he wants to go to college. Thornton insists that college is something very important that he never had for himself and, to prove his point, he agrees to enroll in the school along with his son. Thornton is a huge success on campus: he always throws the biggest parties, meets all the most popular people, but a series of circumstances force him to question if this is the best way to pass college.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a new student at Padua High who falls for Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) on the first day of school, a beautiful and popular sophomore who can’t date until her sister, rebellious Katarina Stratford (Julia Styles) also has one. In order to date Bianca, Cameron tricks the obnoxious Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan) into paying someone to date Kat. They choose Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a boy with the reputation of a criminal. Now it only remains to be seen if Cameron will win Bianca’s heart or if Patrick will survive the experience of dating Kat.

Mean Girls (2004)

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) is a 16-year-old girl who has spent much of her life living in Africa with her zoologist parents, but now that the family has moved to Illinois, she has to adjust to a new jungle: public school. Once there she makes two big mistakes, she first falls in love with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl in school, Regina George (Rachel McAdams); the second is that she unwittingly joins The Plastics, a conceited girl group headed by Regina herself.