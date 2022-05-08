Movies to enjoy for Mother’s Day – Diario La Hora

To celebrate this Mother’s Day in a special way, you can have an afternoon of movies with the family.

Here is a list of the best movies to enjoy:

Happy Mother’s Day (2016)

Director: Gary Marshall

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Britt Robertson, Jason Sudeikis

Summary: Happy Mother’s Day is one of those movies with nice stories and little twists, narrated through four intertwined stories.

Sandy (Jennifer Aniston) is a divorced mother of two who struggles to play her role as a mother when her ex-husband remarries a younger woman. Miranda (Julia Roberts) a very famous writer, single and without commitment who gave her only daughter up for adoption, Jesse (Kate Hudson) who flees from her own parents and Bradley (Jason Sudekis) who after the death of his wife fears that he will arrive. on Mother’s Day, as it will be the first time he and his two daughters will spend it without her.

Stand By Me (1998)

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris

Summary: One of the most mythical films of the 90s, which plays with a love triangle, but not the one you imagine. Susan Sarandon plays Jackie, a divorced mother of two who, after being diagnosed with cancer, decides to prepare her children to live with her ex-husband and her girlfriend Isabel de Ella (Julia Roberts).

The problems begin when Jackie, not having a good relationship with Isabel, will fight to keep her position as a mother, while Isabel will do everything possible to create a good relationship with the children.

A Possible Dream (2009)

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Kathy Bates

Summary: Sandra Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, a strong-willed interior designer and mother of two. One night she meets Michael (Quinton Aaron), a young man from a broken family who has lived most of her life in foster homes and offers her a place to sleep, opening the doors of her house. Leigh Anne, realizing Michael’s situation, decides to adopt him and help him excel in life.

Based on the book by journalist Michael Lewis, this is a story that shows how far a mother’s love can go even if the person is not your own blood.

Crazy Friday (2003)

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon

Summary: The famous phrase “put yourself in their shoes” comes to life in this film, based on the book of the same name by Mary Rodgers. Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan) is a typical 15-year-old who is constantly fighting with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), a psychotherapist who cares more about her patients than her daughter.

Mother and daughter exchange their roles, leading them to a series of comic adventures, strange moments, but above all an understanding of how their lives are not as easy as it seems or as disparate.

More Than Mothers (2019)

Director: Cindy Chupack

Cast: Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman

Summary: Based on the novel “Whatever Makes You Happy” by William Sutcliffe. Follow the lives of Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) three lifelong friends who feel abandoned on Mother’s Day, so they decide to leave their quiet suburb for New York. York and meet his children.

A journey in which they will discover that they must redefine their relationship with their children, but most importantly, rediscover themselves and make a change in their lives. It is an honest film that shows the complexity of life after motherhood.

The Bad Moms Club (2016)

Director: Jon Lucas & Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christina Applegate

Summary: Amy Mitchell (Mila Kunis) is a mother who thinks she has everything under control, but her life is an accumulation of stress from work, her marriage and the effort to educate her children. Tired of meeting the expectations of others and on the verge of collapse, she decides to join two other mothers, Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) in an adventure that will lead them to become rebellious mothers.

June (2007)

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, Michael Cera

Summary: A film that initially seems like a light comedy transforms into a cinematic experience full of characters that we end up loving. Elliot Page plays Juno, a 16-year-old girl who decides it’s time to experience sex and recruits her best friend Paulie (Michael Cera) into the project.

Juno ends up pregnant and the first thing she thinks is to have an abortion, but the trip to the clinic makes her change her mind, however, she knows that she cannot take care of the baby and makes the decision to give it up for adoption. It’s when she meets Vanessa (Jennifer Garner) and Mark (Jason Bateman), a couple who seem to have the “perfect” life, and her encounter with Juno transforms them in ways they never imagined.

Diablo Cody won an Oscar for best original screenplay, while Elliot Page and Jason Reitman also received acting and directing nominations.

All About My Mother (1999)

Director: Pedro Almodovar

Cast: Cecilia Roth, Penelope Cruz, Marisa Paredes, Antonia San Juan

Summary: Manuela (Cecilia Roth) is a mother who lives with her son Esteban (Eloy Azorín) whom she adores, but when Esteban loses his life in an accident, Manuela cannot recover and instead of embarking on a journey to the future, she returns to the past in search of the father of her child. She is still full of pain, she embarks on a mission that will not be easy and which will not necessarily bring her peace, but more pain.

Todo sobre mi madre is one of the best films by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar who won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for best foreign film.