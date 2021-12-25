Movies to see absolutely at Christmas: our tips

All the films you absolutely must see at Christmas with your family: advice between timeless masterpieces and new proposals.

The Christmas it is a holiday to be spent with the family and which increases the desire to spend the days in the community even more. The Christmas decorations such as the tree, the lights, the nativity scene help to create that warm and welcoming atmosphere that you like so much. One of the best ways to spend Christmas is also relaxing on the sofa with the family and watching some Christmas movie which always puts everyone in agreement. On the various existing streaming platforms but also on TV networks, there is plenty of choice. Let’s find out together what are the various recommended movies to see at Christmas all together.

READ ALSO >>>

The films to see absolutely at Christmas

For the choice of what to watch at Christmas there is really spoiled for choice among old people masterpieces to be reviewed every year like The Grinch, Mom I missed the plane, An armchair for two but also films still to be seen and rediscovered. Among the recommended films is the masterpiece Disney inspired by the famous story and ballet of Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker and the 4 Realms. On Amazon Prime you can also see Daddy’s Home 2 is a sequel that unites Will Ferrel and Mark Wahlberg to tell a fun extended family story that gets together for the Christmas holidays. Another nice movie to watch on Amazon Prime for hire is Gremlins: a timeless and unforgettable masterpiece of the 1980s.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>>

If you decide instead to orient yourself on the romantic movies you can choose to see Love Actually or Love does not go on vacation which boasts a cast consisting of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law And Jack Black. Netflix instead offers the possibility of seeing a comic film but with its sentimental sides like All normal next Christmas or Someone save Christmas. The latter is directed by Chris Columbus and is an extremely contemporary film about Santa Claus. Another Northern European film with a Dutch and Belgian production film is The Claus Family, always on Netflix. An original film about the entire Clause family.