Movies to see before the age of 40 to be successful: ‘I would like to be a millionaire’, ‘Hidden Talents’, etc. | Entertainment Cinema and Series
However, there are also times when adult life can become overwhelming. For this reason, we bring you 7 movies that you must see before turning 40 to better understand life.
This film is about Philippe, a rich man who, after being confined to a wheelchair due to an accident, decides to hire someone to take care of him.
For some reason or another, Driss ends up being employed by a young man from a slum who is fresh out of prison and doesn’t have much experience when it comes to caring for the sick.
However, little by little they forge a beautiful friendship between the two, which begins to bring lessons to both their lives. In short, it is a story that will make you realize the importance of good and true friendships on your path to success, regardless of your skin tone, your origin or your physical abilities.
‘The death poet Society’
In ‘Dead Poets Society’ you can see one of the most remembered roles played by actor Robin Williams. And it is that he gave life to Professor John Keating, who through his literature classes inspired his students in different ways.
‘Carpe Diem’ is one of the most remembered phrases that Professor John Keating enunciates, guiding his students to ‘Seize the day’, which we must all always keep in mind in our lives if we want to achieve a successful life.
As its name suggests, this film starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron tells the true story of American football player Michael Oher, which could have been considered impossible.
Michael Oher is a person of African descent who was born into a poor home and his mother was a crack addict. However, at age 17 he was taken in by a white family, who unconditionally show him their support to prosper.
Little by little, Michael becomes one more member of the family, and they discover qualities in him to play American football, which little by little he develops until he becomes a professional player.
Undoubtedly, it is a story that leaves more than one lesson. The first of these, and the one that we must all consider on our way to success, is to offer our support to others without necessarily looking for something in return.
This film is also based on a true story, that of three brilliant African-American women who worked at NASA in the 1960s.
It tells how they faced different stigmas to be successful in what they did, not only because they were black, but also because they were women. The film is a worthy way of revaluing their work, since at the time they were made invisible despite the fact that they made great contributions to help certain astronauts in a complicated mission in space.
It is a heartbreaking story, sadly based on true events. During the Nazi occupation of Poland, thousands of Jews were sent to concentration camps, where they lived in inhumane conditions.
The film tells how the German businessman Oskar Schindler (played by Liam Neeson), despite the fact that he initially sought to take advantage of the situation to generate money, ended up helping thousands of Jews from being sent to their death.
In short, it is a story that we should all see before the age of 40. Not only to learn the importance of supporting those who need it most, but also to be aware of what happened in one of the greatest genocides in the history of humanity. , which should not be repeated.
‘I would like to be a millionaire’
This film follows the story of Jamal Malik, a young man from a poor neighborhood in Bombay who participates in the famous Indian program ‘I wish I were a millionaire’.
To everyone’s surprise, Jamal somehow knows all the answers to the questions they ask him on the show, which begins to raise suspicions that he is cheating in some way.
However, the film explains the reason why he knows each piece of information, since it is information that he has acquired over the years in complicated situations that he has had to face.
In addition, it won 8 Oscars, including the award for Best Picture. Without a doubt, it is a great success story, which shows that everything in life happens for a reason, although it can be difficult to assimilate.
‘Looking for happiness’
Starring Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith, ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ is about Chris Gardner, a salesman with financial problems, who reaches the point of being fired from his job.
Unfortunately, she has a child to support, so she will have to face different challenges to get ahead, including not having a place to sleep. It is a story that shows how perseverance and effort are the key to success.