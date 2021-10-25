Movies to see with Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne movie – If you’re wondering in which movies Bella Thorne stars know that the filmography of the American actress and singer, born in 1997, is very rich since she started acting at the age of 6. Among the best known roles are those of Cece Jones in the Disney Channel series At full speed and of Paige Townsen in the teen drama series Famous in Love. Bella is currently in theaters, alongside Ben Mascolo, in Time is Up.

Here is a selection of the most popular films by Bella Thorne who, over the years, has been able to detach herself from the Disney world, to face challenges and films that are very different from each other and which have highlighted her talent and her ability to be credible. as very different characters.

Bella Thorne: the best films of the actress

Check out some of Bella Thorne’s best movies:

Time is Up (2021)

Our roundup of films could only start with Time Is Up currently in programming in Italian cinemas for only three days. In the film, written and directed by Elisa Amoruso, Bella Thorne stars alongside Benjamin Mascolo, in her first experience on the set.

Here is the plot:

Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) are two teenagers with seemingly opposite personalities. Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, which seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways.

Time is Up At the cinema: buy your ticket

Midnight Sun / Midnight Sun (2018)

Bella Thorne is the protagonist of The Sun at Midnight (original title: Midnight Sun), a film based on a 2006 Japanese film. Here is the plot:

Seventeen-year-old Katie (Bella Thorne) is forced to live in the darkness of her home from an early age due to a rare disease that makes even the slightest exposure to sunlight lethal for her. Destiny, however, will lead Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), that child who observed every day from the window and who, now a teenager, will allow her to know love in a very special way.

Blended / Together for Strength (2014)

Available on Netflix under the title “Together for Strength,” the film stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. In the film, two families are stuck together on vacation following a strange twist of fate. Bella Thorne plays the role of Hilary.

Here is the plot:

After a disastrous “blind date”, Lauren (Barrymore) and Jim (Sandler), two single parents, have clear ideas: they never intend to see each other again. But without knowing it, they both plan the same safari vacation with their children and find themselves having to share the same suite in a luxurious African resort for an entire week.

You’re Still Here – I Still See You (2018)

Thriller with romantic undertones, based on the young adult novel by Daniel Waters, is a film directed by Scott Speer.

A sudden cataclysm destroys the barrier that divides our world from the afterlife, bringing the spirits of those who have died into everyday life. After years of peaceful coexistence, one of them, a revived, sends a threatening message to a girl, catapulting her into a mission that will forever change the course of her life.

The DUFF / ACE in the Hole (2015)

ACE in the Hole (original title: The DUFF) is a classic teen movie where

Bella Thorne plays the role of Madison Morgan, the bad girl of the school as well as the queen in charge.

Here is the plot:

Bianca, a high school student close to graduation, by chance discovers that she is known by the student body as “The ACE up her sleeve” (Strategically Obscene Unfriendly Friend) or the typical ugly that others use to look attractive. This revelation will change the life of the meek Bianca who, with the help of the most beautiful of the high school, will be able to tear off this “infamous” label and become, surprisingly, the most popular of all. Of course the film in the USA quickly became an IncA.SSO Champion

The ACE in the hole is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Babysitter (2017)

The horror film “The Babysitter” is available on Netflix, in which Cole – a 12-year-old boy – discovers that his sexy babysitter belongs to a satanic sect. The cast of the film also includes Bella Thorne as Allison.

“The Babysitter,” directed by McG, was released in 2017.