Movies to understand how Artificial Intelligence works

Movies to understand how AI works

Artificial intelligence (AI) is more present than ever in the lives of people, It has been used to create the algorithms of social networks like Facebook or TikTok, to show suggestions on streaming platforms like Spotify or to automate search results on Google.

This concept was first used in 1956 at a Dartmouth College conference, in the United States, and since then, the cinema has not stopped using it to create generally not very optimistic stories that deal with themes such as the replacement of human beings and the rebellion of the machines.

Understanding everything that happens around this discipline of computer science is not always that simple. For this reason, Infobae made this list with movies that will help understand AI in a practical and entertaining way.

1999 science fiction film

Apart from being very famous in several countries around the world, it has been categorized as a cult movie. It belongs to the genres of action and science fiction. It was directed by the sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski, who tell how the computer programmer Thomas Anderson, better known as Neo, discovers that humanity is being dominated by an artificial intelligence system without even realizing it, and therefore joins a group resistance to escape from the enemy.

2014 science fiction film

This British film was directed by Alex Garland and won an Oscar in 2015 for best special effects.

The story consists of a programming intern who wins a vacancy to participate in a research project in which his role is to monitor and examine a female android created with artificial general intelligence, so she has the same powers as a human being.

In the development of the plot, the young scientist falls in love with the robot named Eva, but she was using him to escape from the place where they had her locked up. As the minutes go by, the film turns cloudy when it is discovered that Eva’s creator had already created other androids that he sexually abused.

It could be said that this film explains in a “Hollywood” way the general artificial intelligence and deep learning systems, that through the development of algorithms and neural networks, it is seeking that the machines have similar reasoning to people and other animals.

1968 science fiction film

This film is a well-known classic for being directed by Stanley Kubrick, who was based on the literary work “The Sentinel” by the writer Arthur C. Clarke. The movie invites us to reflect on philosophical dilemmas such as the evolution of the human species and its future, technologies and life on other planets.

The plot goes back to a group of astronauts traveling through space making the effort to follow the radio signals emitted by a monolith that was found on the moon.

For 1968, the film flirted with artificial intelligence by showing the technology that the protagonists’ spaceship had, which among many things, it included a computer that could communicate and socialize with the crew as if it were another person, a kind of Siri from the future.

This film, directed by Spike Jonze and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, is another kind of romantic drama between humans and machines. Well, its protagonist falls in love with a virtual assistant operated with artificial intelligence.

However, this film is not so far from reality, since in Japan, a country characterized by its technological development, there have already been cases of men who have married digital dolls.

1927 science fiction film

It was impossible not to name the pioneering film in the genre of science fiction, AI and robots on this list. It is a silent film, in black and white and with very rudimentary effects compared to the current ones.

It belongs to the German expressionist movement and its story consists of a dystopian world set in 2026, where a city called “Metropolis” is divided into two social classes. The rich, politicians and scholars live in exclusive areas full of futuristic buildings, while the working class that works for the technology factories of the most privileged have to crowd into ghettos.

The interesting part of the film occurs when an automaton robot named Maria appears, motivating the lower classes to confront the political and social system imposed by the city’s elite.

This film is an icon for being the first to address the subject of artificial intelligence, when the computer age had not even begun, it was also the first to officially accredit the word robot.

