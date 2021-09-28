Movies to watch on Netflix: The 10 best Netflix Original movies to watch







For several years Netflix original movies they occupy an important place in the world cinema scene, not only because these titles are now a permanent presence during the awards season, but also because more and more top-level authors are turning to the platform of the big red N to have their films produced. Find below 10 Netflix Original Movie Titles That Are A Must See!

1 – It was God’s command by Paolo Sorrentino (2021). Naples, the Eighties. The life of the seventeen-year-old Fabietto Schisa changes radically following two events: the arrival of Maradona in Naples and a serious accident, which interrupts family happiness. The story is based on the life of Sorrentino himself, who as a boy lost his parents who were the victim of an explosion in a mountain house. Paolo was also supposed to be there, but Maradona saved him. Because? Because on that very day, Paolo managed to get permission from his parents to go to the stadium to see Maradona, instead of to the mountains with his parents.

The film, presented at the Venice International Film Festival 2021, won not only the Marcello Mastroianni prize for his young performer, but also the prestigious Silver Lion Special Jury Prize, chaired by Oscar winner Bong Joo-Ho.

2 – The Irishman by Martin Scorsese (2019). The story of Frank Sheeran, a war veteran and truck driver, who became a hitman in the pay of the Philadelphia underworld and hired to kill the popular trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa.

Produced and distributed by Netflix, with a short window that allowed him to reach the Oscars, The Irishman is the latest great effort by Martin Scorsese, who had complained of great difficulty in being able to complete his ambitious project that makes use of the de-aging technique, a digital process that rejuvenates the actors. For the film, in fact, Scorsese wanted to work with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino And Joe Pesci, who play their respective roles in every moment of their life. To make all this credible it was precisely necessary to rejuvenate the actors (and age them, at the end of the film). The process was long and expensive, and Netflix offered the director a place to work and fine-tune the technique used.

3 – Pieces of a woman (2020) Martha chooses to give birth at home, assisted by her partner Sean and midwife Eva. Due to an unexpected event, the baby dies a few minutes after giving birth. Martha’s mother fights for Eve to be convicted of negligence. Presented at the Venice International Film Festival, the film earned the Coppa Volpi a Vanessa Kirby, as well as a long series of awards, culminating in an Oscar nomination.

The work the film does in investigating the pain of such a loss pays off Pieces of a woman an important film, which opened a debate during the last film season. The film breaks down taboos, asks questions and showcases Kirby’s talent.

4 – MANK by David Fincher (2021). 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes and biting irony of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as Fourth Estate finishes.

With a star-studded cast of the highest order, Fincher’s film is a real tribute to the cinema of the 40s, of which he takes up the photographic paste, the acoustics, the style, even the fades, to create a long treatise of cinema that has a lot to do with his ambition but also with his personal history, given that the screenplay of the film had been signed by David’s father many years before. The story, on the other hand, is one of those that made the history of Hollywood, and Fincher demonstrates, in a very particular way, that he loves that world.

5 – Aaron Sorking’s Chicago 7 trial (2020). The film follows the trial of a group of anti-Vietnam war activists accused of causing the clash between the protesters and the National Guard on August 28, 1968 in Chicago.

Aaron Sorkin’s second test behind the camera, the film is written by the same who confirms to be the greatest living screenwriter. With a steely script and an exceptional cast, the film is a compelling tale of the judicial affair that has marked the history of the United States.

6 – Story of a wedding by Noah Baumbach (2019). A theatrical director and his actress wife, once happily married, embark on a long and exhausting divorce, which confronts them with their limits and the necessary sacrifices they will have to deal with.

Noah Boumbach poured a lot of himself and his private life into this film. This type of sharing, of experience, made the writing of Storia di un Matrimonio a moment perhaps cathartic for him, but certainly a moment of reflection and mirroring for the public. The truth in the words spoken and written, the absence of a villain, the reality that the film shows without making it a pornography of the drama is so authentic that it is not recommended to watch it for those who are going through a difficult moment in their life as a couple!

7 – Rome is a 2018 film written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The film follows the story of a Mexican family in Mexico City in the 1970s and the title refers to the Colonia Roma neighborhood of the city.

A poetic and fascinating fresco of a world that the rest has experienced firsthand and that has a lot of autobiography and even more of collective memory. The film sanctioned the importance of Alfonso Cuarón, both from an industry, glamor and audience point of view in the world cinema scene.

8 – Annihilation (2018) by Alex Garland. Lena, a biologist and ex-military, leaves as a member of a mission to find out what happened to her husband in Area X, an area characterized by a sinister phenomenon that is expanding along the American coast.

First chapter of the literary trilogy which also includes Authority And Acceptance, the film remained without a sequel, due to a mixed reception that did not push Netflix to want to continue the saga. A shame for Garland’s work that demonstrates ambition and vision outside the canons most sought after by the average viewer. The film is a particular and very intense experience, supported by a great interpretation of Natalie Portman as the protagonist.

9 – My friend at the bottom of the sea (My Octopus Teacher) is a 2020 documentary film directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed and produced by Netflix. The film documents the friendship that film maker Craig Foster builds over the course of a year with a wild common octopus in a seaweed forest in South Africa.

An overwhelming documentary, which surprises and takes by surprise, a real discovery. The film, awarded with the category Oscar, is one of the most interesting contributions to the documentary genre of recent years.

10 – Panama Papers (2019) by Steven Soderberg. The Panama Papers is one of the most striking scandals related to money laundering and tax evasion, linked to politicians and personalities from finance, entertainment and sports.

In his prolific film career, Steven Soderberg always finds a way to tell reality, society with great insight. This film is a brilliant investigation, breaking through the fourth wall and offering the viewer a hand to enter and participate in the story. Furthermore, the film closes with the scene that rightfully represents the pinnacle of Meryl Streep’s film career.