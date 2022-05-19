Movies to watch tonight on Amazon Prime Spain

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is no longer easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Amazon Prime offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Amazon Prime UK:

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. LOLA INDIGO. THE GIRL

Lola Indigo has one of the most important dates of her career ahead of her. For any artist, without a doubt, a concert that would be the definitive step in achieving a dream: to be a music star. But Lola Indigo is not just any artist. Behind that mass idol figure hides Mimi, a woman determined to leave her mark since she was a child and who likes to face her career in a different way, giving importance to the things that truly deserve it.

3. The Addams Family 2: The Great Escape

The Addams get entangled in more crazy adventures and get involved in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

Four. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTRE. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Bond covertly enlists Moneypenny and Q to help him search for Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his old archenemy, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unlocking the mystery of SPECTRE. As Bond progresses through his mission, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

5. sky fall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be tested when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. Following the failure of Bond’s last fateful mission and the identities of various secret agents around the globe being revealed, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to move the agency from her. Due to these events, her authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now facing threats from both outside and inside, M decides to turn to the only ally she can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

6. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond (Daniel Craig)’s first assignment as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and take down the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale. Bond initially dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury official who is tasked with keeping an eye on government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to fend off the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen together, a mutual attraction grows between them.

7. Quantum of Solace

Betrayed by Vesper, the woman he loved, 007 considers his new mission personal. During their investigation, Bond and M question Mr. White, who reveals that the organization that blackmailed Vesper is much more complex and dangerous than they imagine. Forensic intelligence links an Mi6 traitor to a bank account in Haiti, where Bond meets the beautiful but combative Camille, a woman with motives of her own to take revenge on her. Thanks to Camille, Bond discovers the existence of Dominic Greene, ruthless businessman and important member of the mysterious organization.

8. Jerusalem

During Yom Kippur, two young American women visit Jerusalem hand in hand with an attractive anthropology student. The timing couldn’t be more inappropriate: vacations and parties will lead to a biblical apocalypse and the trio must find a way to get out of a holy city turned into a real hell.

9. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When his greatest rival Humdinger becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must confront his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

10. The Atomic Ant

The atomic ant is not an ordinary ant. He has strange powers, enormous strength, wonderful hearing, the ability to fly. In short, he is a Super Ant and his mission is to help defend the Earth from the evil ones.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Amazon Prime and its place in the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about streaming

More about Amazon