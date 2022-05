Movies to watch tonight on Amazon Prime Spain

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Amazon Prime Spain:

1. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. The Addams Family 2: The Great Escape

The Addams get entangled in more crazy adventures and get involved in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

3. LOLA INDIGO. THE GIRL

Lola Indigo has one of the most important dates of her career ahead of her. For any artist, without a doubt, a concert that would be the definitive step in achieving a dream: to be a music star. But Lola Indigo is not just any artist. Behind that mass idol figure hides Mimi, a woman determined to leave her mark since she was a child and who likes to face her career in a different way, giving importance to the things that truly deserve it.

Four. Trolls 2: World Tour

In an adventure that will take them beyond everything they’ve ever known, Poppy and Branch discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of six that exist, that the rest are spread over six kingdoms and dedicated to six different types of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. Queen Barbara, a member of hard rock royalty and her father, the Metal King, want to put an end to all other musical genres and impose the reign of rock. With the fate of the world in the balance, Poppy and Branch, along with the rest of the gang – Big Guy, Chanelle, Satin, Cooper and Guy Diamond – will visit the other kingdoms to unite the Trolls against Barb’s plans to outshine them all. .

5. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTRE. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Bond covertly enlists Moneypenny and Q to help him search for Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his old archenemy, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unlocking the mystery of SPECTRE. As Bond progresses through his mission, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

6. The Eighth Clause

Kat and Borja appear to be a perfect couple, but as in any marriage they keep secrets, lies and infidelities that will come to light the night an unexpected visitor arrives.

7. sky fall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be tested when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. Following the failure of Bond’s last fateful mission and the identities of various secret agents around the globe being revealed, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to move the agency from her. Due to these events, her authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. With MI6 now facing threats from both outside and inside, M decides to turn to the only ally she can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

8. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond (Daniel Craig)’s first assignment as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and take down the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale. Bond initially dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury official who is tasked with keeping an eye on government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to fend off the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen together, a mutual attraction grows between them.

9. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must confront his past in Adventure Town, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

10. emma

Beautiful, smart and rich, young Emma Woodhouse is a queen without rival in her small town. New adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel published in 1815 about the life of young Emma.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The arrival of Amazon Prime to the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

