Movies to watch tonight on Disney + Spain

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Disney+.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Disney+ and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular from Disney+ Spain.

one. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in an “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any unique gifts, may be the only hope for her exceptional family.

two. Net

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protector and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda.

3. Doctor Strange

The life of Dr. Stephen Strange changes forever after a car accident that leaves his hands very badly injured. When traditional medicine fails, he is forced to seek hope and a cure in an unthinkable place: an isolated community in Nepal called Kamar-Taj. He quickly discovers that this is not only a recovery center, but also the front line of a battle against dark and occult forces hell-bent on destroying our reality. Before long, Strange, armed with his newly acquired magical powers, is forced to choose between returning to his old life of wealth and prestige or giving it all up to defend the world as the most powerful wizard on the planet.

Four. Sneakerella: Cinderella in slippers

After falling in love with Kira King (daughter of basketball star and sneaker entrepreneur Darius King), a young aspiring sneaker designer pursues his dream of becoming a professional designer with the help of his best friend Sami and her godfather.

5. Avatar

Year 2154. Jake Sully, an ex-marine condemned to live in a wheelchair, remains, despite this, a true warrior. It is precisely for this reason that he has been appointed to go to Pandora, where some companies are extracting a strange mineral that could solve the Earth’s energy crisis. To counteract the toxicity of Pandora’s atmosphere, the Avatar program has been created, whereby humans keep their consciousness attached to an avatar: a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air.

6. Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, it tells the coming-of-age story of a boy who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: he is a sea monster from a world that lies beneath the surface of the water.

7. Vaiana

A grand adventure about a spirited teenage girl who embarks on a daring quest to save her town from an ancient and mysterious threat, on a journey of self-discovery. She will be accompanied by the arrogant demigod Maui, who will guide her across the ocean on an action-packed journey, plagued by fearsome creatures and impossible challenges to restore the lost order.

8. Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the universe is in ruins due to the actions of Thanos. With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must come together once more to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences may be. Fourth and final installment of the saga ” Avengers”.

9. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

10. Assassin’s Creed

Thanks to a revolutionary technology that unlocks genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) lives the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th century Spain. Callum discovers that he is the descendant of a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and that he possesses incredible knowledge and skills that will enable him to take on the powerful and oppressive Templar organization in the present day.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The rise of Disney+

Disney+ is a streaming platform which is owned by The Walt Disney Company and which offers its subscribers a wide catalog of movies, series, documentaries, among other multimedia products that have been released under the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service was officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, to later expand to the Netherlands and Spain. It was not until the end of 2020 that the platform finally reached Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

According to the last cut made at the beginning of 2022, the streaming service has around 130 million users worldwide. The goal for 2022 is expected to reach 50 countries, while by the end of 2023 it should have a presence in at least 160 nations.

The launch of the platform is expected in Turkey and Vietnamas well as their arrival in countries of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and some nations of the African continent.

As background, at the end of 2015 Disney launched its service DisneyLife in the United Kingdom, but following the launch of Disney + the service was suspended.

At the time of its launch, there was talk that the platform was looking to host 500 movies and 7,000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the launch of four original films and five television programs was contemplated, which was seen with the launch of the series. The Mandalorianwhich cost about 100 million dollars.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about Disney+

More about streaming