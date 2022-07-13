Movies to watch tonight on HBO Ecuador

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed HBO Ecuador:

1. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Ryme City, a futuristic metropolis where humans and Pokémon live in harmony. After the mysterious disappearance of his father, a legend in the city, the young Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) begins an investigation to find him and find out what has happened to him. In this mission he will be helped by the adorable super-detective Pikachu, an intelligent Pokémon that speaks, although curiously the boy is the only one who can understand him. Both will join forces and work together to solve this great mystery, with the help of Lucy (Kathryn Newton), a reporter working on his first big story. It will be an adventure in which they will discover endearing characters from the Pokémon universe, as well as a creepy plot that could threaten the peaceful coexistence of this entire universe.

two. The Godfather

Don Vito Corleone, known in underworld circles as ‘The Godfather’, is the patriarch of one of the five families that command Cosa Nostra in New York in the 1940s. Don Corleone has four children: a girl, Connie, and three boys; Sonny, Michael and Fredo. When the Godfather refuses to intervene in the drug business, a bloody fight of violent episodes begins between the different organized crime families.

3. Ready Player One

Year 2044. Wade Watts is a teenager who likes to escape from the increasingly bleak real world through a popular global virtual utopia called Oasis, until its eccentric and billionaire creator dies. Before he dies, he offers his fortune as the prize for an elaborate treasure hunt through the most inhospitable corners of his creation. It will be the starting point for Wade to take on gamers, powerful corporate foes, and other ruthless competitors willing to do whatever it takes, both within Oasis and in the real world, to claim the prize.

Four. Now you see Me

An FBI team must face a gang of criminals who are experts in magic. They are ‘the four horsemen’, a group made up of the best illusionists in the world, dedicated to carrying out grand robberies against corrupt businessmen. His great coup is to go unnoticed to rain the money stolen from his public. In a world of magic and entertainment, nothing is what it seems.

5. casper

Mrs. Crittenden hires Dr. Harvey to rid Whipstaff’s mansion of the four ghosts that inhabit it. Whip, Tufo and Gordy do not tolerate mortals inside the house and have such a black sense of humor that it drives away the most daring. His nephew Casper, on the other hand, is a friendly young man who is fed up with his uncles. Harvey shows up at the mansion with his daughter Kat, a teenage dreamer. She and Casper hit it off immediately, even though they both have trouble relating. Everyone flees from Casper because he is a ghost and from Kat, as soon as they find out about his father’s profession. The ghost and the young woman are two kindred souls who come into constant conflict with their respective relatives over anything.

6. Rampage Project

Davis Okoye is a renowned primate specialist who maintains a very important bond with a rare albino gorilla named George, an animal with extraordinary intelligence that he has been caring for since birth. When this gorilla is the victim of a dangerous genetic modification, his DNA will mutate rapidly and uncontrollably. It will be then that George grows exponentially and becomes a violent monster. His size, speed, agility and violence will be out of control. But this gorilla is not the only animal that has mutated, Okoye will soon discover that there are other animals that have the same problem and destroy everything in their path. To stop this threat and recover his endearing companion, Okoye must confront those responsible for this mutation that is sowing panic in the world, since the primatologist is the only one capable of stopping these monsters and his threat.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

8. Maybe a Love Story

After a day at work, Virgilio (Mateus Solano) comes home and turns on the answering machine. He hears a disturbing message from Clara (Thaila Ayala), telling him the end of their relationship. Virgilio goes into a state of shock and repeatedly listens to the message, searching for some meaning. The problem is that Virgilio is single and doesn’t know who Clara is.

9. Who is killing the puppets?

In the most vulnerable neighborhood of Los Angeles, where dolls and humans coexist, two opposing detectives, a human and a doll, are forced to work together to try to find out who is brutally murdering the former cast of “The Happytime Gang”, a successful puppet show of the 1980s.

10. The Godfather. Part II

Continuation of the Corleone saga with two parallel stories: the election of Michael Corleone as head of the family business and the origins of the patriarch, the late Don Vito, first in Sicily and then in the United States, where, starting from the bottom, He became a very powerful boss of the New York mob.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about HBO

More about streaming