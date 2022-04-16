Movies to watch tonight on HBO United States

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed HBO United States:

one. The Night House

While trying to get over the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in a house near a lake specially designed for her. Although she tries her best not to lose her sanity, it doesn’t take long for her dreams to appear. Disturbing visions of a presence calling for her in her house become more frequent. Although in the light of day everything seems normal, Beth slowly begins to despair, so she decides to ignore the advice of her friends and investigates her belongings trying to find some answer. There she runs into not only secrets as strange as they are terrible, but also a mystery that she is willing to solve.

two. Tonv Hawk: As long as the wheels hold

The personal life of famous skateboarder Tony Hawk, his career and his relationship with skateboarding, including never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access to Hawk, along with interviews with figures from the world of skateboarding.

3. We are the Miller

A marijuana dealer creates a fictional family with a stripper and two young men as part of his plan to move a large shipment from the United States to Mexico.

Four. man of steel

A boy discovers that he has extraordinary powers and that he does not belong on this planet. In his youth, he travels to discover his origins and the reasons why he has been sent to Earth. But the hero in him has to emerge so that he can save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for humanity.

5. Net

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming, her protector and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda.

6. Bitelchus

What should a yuppie ghost couple do if their quirky New England home were filled with stylish New York visitors? Enlist the help of an exorcist to terrify intruders into leaving the house. The result? One of the greatest, most amazing and supernatural movies ever made. Bitelchus (Michael Keaton) is a loathsome and terrifying creature from beyond the grave, a frightening and joking phenomenon that turns and transforms into grotesque shapes, swallows insects and can’t leave women (dead or alive) alone.

7. Wrath of the Titans

Ten years after the events of “Clash of the Titans,” Perseus (Sam Worthington) is determined to lead a quiet life with his son Helio. However, the gods, weakened by humanity’s lack of faith, lose control over the Titans, whose leader is none other than Kronos, the father of Zeus (Liam Neeson), Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and Poseidon (Danny Huston). ). When Hades and Ares (Edgar Ramírez) reach an agreement with Kronos to capture Zeus, then Perseus will have to leave his peaceful life to rescue him, a mission in which he has the help of Andromeda (Rosamund Pike), Agenor (Toby Kebbell) and Hephaestus (Bill Nighy).

8. Separated

Story about the consequences of a sentimental breakup. Gary (Vince Vaughn) and Brooke (Jennifer Aniston), after two years of dating, discover that the love they had professed has disappeared. The trigger is a small domestic argument that ends up turning into a wild fight. The problem is that neither of them wants to leave the apartment; Thus begins a battle in which there is no shortage of friends and relatives who advise them to resort to “psychological” warfare to get the other to leave home.

9. Sherlock Holmes

Showing fighting skills as deadly as his legendary intellectual acumen, Holmes will fight like never before to take down a new enemy and unravel a deadly plot that could destroy the country.

10. NETWORK 2

Retired CIA black ops agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) reassembles his unlikely elite team to embark on a global search for a missing portable nuclear device. Along the way they will have to face an army of relentless assassins, ruthless terrorists and power-crazed government officials; all eager to get their hands on a devastating weapon… and all little aware of what it can take to go up against the Extremely Dangerous Retirees team and their old-school tactics.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

