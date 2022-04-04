Movies to watch tonight on Netflix Uruguay

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Netflix, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Netflix offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Netflix Uruguay:

1. long live king julien

King Julien is back and he’s shaking his booty harder than ever! Discover the wild world of Madagascar as the king takes on the wildest jungle adventures in this comedy series. With his loyal friends Maurice and Mort, they meet a whole new cast of colorful animals, including the ambitious head of security Clover and the villainous Foosa. No one can stop this king from ruling with an iron fist…in the air…saying he just doesn’t care.

two. We’ll see

Santi (Emiliano Aramayo) is a boy who has had to deal with the separation of his parents, Rodrigo (Mauricio Ochmann) and Alejandra (Fernanda Castillo). They are bound to see each other from time to time, since they share their child’s time. One day they receive the news that Santi must undergo surgery to keep from losing his sight, so he makes a wish list to fulfill them together with his two parents, before the operation. Rodrigo and Alejandra must learn to live together, embarking (without suspecting it) on a journey that in the end will make it very difficult to separate again.

3. TheBoy

Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who agrees to work as a nanny in England, fleeing from her past. To her surprise, the child she has to take care of is a life-size doll. In addition, in carrying out the work she has to follow very strict rules. When she is left alone, Greta disobeys the rules, which sets off a series of disturbing events that lead her to be convinced that the doll could be alive. (FILMAFFINITY)

Four. horsemen of justice

Military man Markus must return home to his teenage daughter, Mathilde, when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. Everything seems to be due to bad luck, until Otto, an expert in mathematics and also an injured train passenger, appears with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart and Emmenthaler. Otto is convinced that someone is behind all this.

5. Today the world is fixed

David Samaras, “el Griego”, is the general producer of the popular talk show “Today the world is fixed”, where alleged ordinary people resolve conflicts of relationships, couples, friendships, work, parents and children. The most enduring bond in his life is Benito, his 9-year-old son, the product of an occasional relationship. The story changes completely when he finds out that Benito is not his son. The search for the real dad will lead them to a crossroads much bigger than the one they came out to face.

6. The bubble

To relaunch her career, an actress signs on for a blockbuster sequel filled with comic mishaps and pandemic predicaments.

7. Gemini

Henry Bogan, a contract killer, intends to retire because he feels old. However, there is someone who is not willing to let him because he has the mission to kill him: a younger, faster and stronger clone of him.

8. A safe place

A terminally ill single mother meets a charming bachelor while dealing with the future of her headstrong six-year-old son.

9. Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out

Six people find themselves unexpectedly locked in a new series of escape rooms, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive… and discovering that they have all played the game before.

10. The Adam Project

Adam Reed is a time-traveling fighter pilot. When he crashes in the year 2022, he meets his 12-year-old self and together they go on a mission to save the future.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Even though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist and Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, the famous streaming platform closed 2021 leading the market having 221.84 million subscribers, which represented an increase of 9% compared to the 203.66 million it had at the end of 2020.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

