Movies to watch with your mom on Mother’s Day or May 10: ‘Mamma mia’, ‘Enola Holmes’, ‘Lady Bird’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
It is not the only movie that has touched on the subject, so we show you other options that are ideal to watch with your mom. They will make you want to give him a big hug.
Mei Lee not only has to deal with typical teenage problems, but she must also learn to control the big red panda that she becomes every time she gets too excited.
As if that were not enough, he is careful not to disappoint his parents and to hide from his mother, who frequently interferes in his affairs. It is a tender Disney story about acceptance between generations and reconciliation between mother and daughter, ideal to watch with your mom.
It is the story of the little sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, who on her 16th birthday discovers that her mother has disappeared.
It is then that Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) embarks on a journey to find her mother (Helena Bonham Carter), with whom she shares more than one hobby in common. It is a film full of mysteries to be solved, which shows everything that a daughter is capable of doing for her mother.
If you’ve ever wanted to be completely different than your mom, this movie is for you. It is a production directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan.
Christine ‘Lady Bird’ is a rebellious teenager who struggles not to be the same as her mother. However, her strong character and stubborn personality make it impossible to achieve such a feat, as her mother is a nurse who works tirelessly to support her family. You can see the evolution of both Christine and the bond she forms with her mother.
On the contrary, if you have gotten fed up with people comparing you to your mother, you should watch ‘Dumplin’, a Netflix movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.
The young Willowden, who does not meet the typical stereotypes of beauty, decides to enter a pageant for young ladies, which her beautiful mother won years ago. Her brave action prompts other young women who do not consider themselves pretty to follow in her footsteps.
In all families there are secrets, but we must accept that some are stronger than others. Something like this is seen in ‘Mamma mia’, a musical starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, in which Sophie must discover which of her mother’s three youthful loves is her real father.
This classic from Winona Ryder and Cher follows the story of Rachel, a sultry, untraditional single mom who moves out of town with her two daughters after ending a failed relationship.
However, her eldest daughter, Charlotte, is ashamed of her mother’s extravagances, so she sets out to become a nun. On the other hand Kate, her youngest daughter becomes obsessed with swimming, while she meets a new love.
‘Crazy Friday’
This film takes “putting yourself in someone else’s shoes” very far, because after an argument Dr. Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter (Lindsay Lohan) unexpectedly switch bodies.
This is how Anna realizes the difficulties of being a mother and Dr. Coleman better understands her daughter’s adolescent difficulties. In short, a story full of comedy, romance and complications that can arise in a mother-daughter relationship.