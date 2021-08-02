Movies tonight on TV not to be missed Monday, August 2nd

Here is an overview of the movies that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Premières and Libraries on the first pass are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Action movies to watch tonight on tv



A man above the law, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Liam Neeson in an action movie. A farmer defends an immigrant child from the murderers of a drug cartel.

Dramatic movie to see tonight on tv



The extraordinary life of David Copperfield, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie in the film adaptation of the well-known book by Charles Dickens.

A United Kingdom – The love that changed history, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Rosamunde Pike and David Oyelowo in an interracial love story, in which the Prince of Botswana marries an English woman.

Sore stones, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Marion Cotillard and Louis Garrel in a love story. A woman married to a man she does not love becomes in love with an officer.

Barefoot, 9:15 p.m. on Premium Cinema 2



Evan Rachel Good in a film in which a scapestrato brings a fake girlfriend to his brother’s wedding.

Comedy movie to see tonight on tv



Parents vs Influencers, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Fabio Volo and Giulia De Lellis in a comedy. A professor clashes with his daughter because of social media but in turn becomes an influencer.

Children of the Stars, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Pierfrancesco Favino and Fabio Volo in a comedy. A group of men wants to kidnap a minister and give ransom to the family of a dead colleague.

White, red and Green, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Carlo Verdone stages three characters who have to travel to Italy to go to Rome and vote in the elections.

Western movies to watch tonight on tv



Borderland – Open range, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Kevin Costner directs and plays a western set on the frontier of the West.

Fantasy movies to see tonight on tv



The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Second chapter of the film trilogy based on Tolkien’s novels, with Viggo Mortensen.

Adventure movies to see tonight on tv



In the Name of the King, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Jason Statham in a fantasy from a video game. A farmer chases the henchmen of a magician who destroyed his family.

Thriller movies to see tonight on tv



Black Dahlia, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Scarlett Johansson in a thriller signed by Brian De Palma, in which a femme fatale fascinates two agents investigating a murder.

Intrigue: Death of a writer, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Thriller with Ben Kingsley. A writer organizes the murder of his wife but the woman’s body disappears.

Biographical film to see tonight on TV



Wild, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in a biographical history. A girl decides to face a long journey after the failure of her marriage and the death of her mother.

The free-to-air programs



The help, 9:25 pm on Rai 1



Emma Stone and Viola Davis in a film of complaint. A young writer wants to tell the story of racial discrimination reserved for black maids.

The circle of rings, 9:20 pm on Rai 2



In-depth program on the upcoming Olympics conducted by Alessandra De Stefano.

Report, 9:00 pm on Rai 3



In-depth program and journalistic investigations on burning issues conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Controcurrent, 9:20 pm on Rete 4



Television gravure in which politics and social issues are discussed, with Veronica Gentili conducting.

Couple therapy for lovers, 9:20 pm on Canale 5



Pietro Sermonti and Ambra Angiolini are two lovers who decide to go to couples therapy.

Freedom – Beyond the border, 9:23 pm on Italia 1



New program by Roberto Giacobbo that, as always, accompanies the viewer through mysteries and discoveries.

The member, 9:15 pm on La7



Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman in a legal thriller. A hopeful lawyer moves into a new legal department that will question his integrity.

Gomorrah – The Series, 9:30 pm on TV8



Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore in one of the most famous Italian TV series of recent years.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: the cradle of life, 9:25 pm on Nine



Sequel to the tomb raider movie, starring Angelina Jolie and Gerard Butler.