Movies tonight on TV not to be missed Thursday, August 5

Here is an overview of the movies that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Premières and Libraries on the first pass are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Comedy movie to see tonight on tv



Life is a wonderful thing, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Choral comedy by Carlo Vanzina with Gigi Proietti, Enrico Brignano and Luisa Ranieri, among others.

My cousin Vincenzo, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei in a comedy classic. An eccentric lawyer has to get two boys accused of murder out of trouble.

Dramatic movie to see tonight on tv



The Gift, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Sam Raimi directs Cate Blanchett in a horror drama. A clairvoyant discovers a corpse and upsets the entire town.

Club life, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 2



A good guy sees himself “corrupted” by a nightlife guru, seeing his life change forever.

Romantic movie to see tonight on tv



The memory of the heart, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams in a film in which love defies adverse fate.

You’re killing me, Susana, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Gael Garcia Bernal in a romantic comedy. A writer leaves her husband but he does not resign.

Angel – A love story, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 3



Raoul Bova and Vanessa Incontrada in a romantic film. A bachelor falls in love with a woman to the point of sacrificing his life for her.

Action movies to watch tonight on tv



Non Stop, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Liam Neeson and Juliane Moore in an action. Passengers in an airplane are threatened, a man must save the situation.

Mercury Code, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Bruce Willis in a cult of action movies. An autistic child deciphers a secret code of the Ministry of Defense: the Government wants to kill him but an FBI agent will protect him.

Suicide Squad, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1



Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Jared Leto in a film about DC Comics characters.

Science fiction movies to see tonight on tv



Solaris, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



George Clooney in the remake of a science fiction cult. A psychologist discovers the puzzling power of an alien planet.

Fantasy movies to see tonight on tv



The Witches, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Family



Anne Hathaway starred in a film adaptation of a childhood classic. An orphan ends up finding himself in the middle of a gathering of witches.

Loading... Advertisements

Horror movies to watch tonight on tv



30 days of darkness, 9:15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24



Josh Hartnett in a horror in which a group of vampires sows panic in a place where for 30 days there will be no sunlight.

Thriller movies to see tonight on tv



The Departed, 9:15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon in a masterpiece remake by Martin Scorsese.

Biographical film to see tonight on TV



Gia – A woman beyond all limits, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Angelina Jolie in the biopic about Gia Carangi, supermodel of the 70s who died young due to HIV.

The free-to-air programs



Doc – In your hands, 9:25 pm on Rai 1



TV series with Luca Argentero doctor who, after losing his memory and changing character, must return to carry out his job.

The circle of rings, 9:20 pm on Rai 2



In-depth program on the upcoming Olympics conducted by Alessandra De Stefano.

To tell begins you, 21:20 on Rai 3



Program in which Raffaella Carrà interviews important personalities of Italian television.

The return of Monnezza, 9:20 pm on Rete 4



Claudio Amendola in the remake of the character of Monnezza, previously played by Tomas Milian.

Journey into the great beauty, 9:20 pm on Canale 5



Docu-event with Cesare Bocci who is an exceptional Cicero through art in Italy.

FBI: Most Wanted, 9:20 pm on Italia 1



Tv series spinoff of “FBI”, with Julian McMahon and Kellan Lutz in the cast.

On air, 8:30 pm on La7



Conchita De Gregorio and David Parenzo in a format of political and social deepening.

The crimes of BarLume, 9:30 pm on TV8



Ennesimo appointment with the well-known tv series crime comedy with Filippo Timi and Stefano Fresi.

Water Horse – The Legend of the Abyss, 9:25 p.m. on Nine

Fantasy adventure from the creators of “The Chronicles of Narnia”. A child befriends a water horse near a lake.