Movies with a book as the protagonist

The books catalyze, detonate relationships between characters, make love relationships flourish or play as escape elements; bookstores and libraries, as meeting spaces that, while convening, protect. From drama, romance and humor, directly or surreptitiously, several directors have made an effort to vindicate books and reading as core elements for the representation of emotion and thought, as well as cinematographic creation itself. In the framework of International Book Day This is our cinematographic proposal for lovers of reading.

The Bookshop

Isabel Coixet adapts Penélope Fitzgerald’s novel of the same name about a woman who loves reading and tries to open the first bookstore in a British seaside town. Set in the 1950s, at the time of the dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451by Ray Bradbury (1953). In it, in a small town in England in 1959, a young woman decides, against the polite but implacable neighborhood opposition, to open the first bookstore that there has ever been in that area. Emily Mortimer plays Florence Green, the heroine who will embark on the business of opening a bookstore as a tribute to her late husband, with whom she shared her passion for reading. Florence is a woman alone, but she builds book a book the “Old House Bookshop” in an old Harbor house.

Notting Hill

William, quiet owner of a book store in the popular London neighborhood of Notting Hill, one day by chance meets the famous Anna Scott, the most shining star of today’s cinematographic firmament. From the moment the actress walks into her store, William’s life begins to change. More than book, in this film the real protagonist is the travel bookstore that William Thacker runs in Notting Hill on the day that fate decides to cross paths with the famous actress Anna Scott. A travel guide on Turkey will be responsible for the stories of the characters played by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts coming together in the place where one of the most iconic phrases in contemporary cinema will be pronounced: “I’m just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.”

The Literary Society and Potato Pie

On this occasion, the literary theme is once again doubly present: in the plot and in its origin, a novel by Mary Ann Shafer, where Juliet Ashton (played by Lilly James) gets into the shoes of a successful writer, who seeks the plot for your next book, learns of the existence of a peculiar literary society and decides to go meet its members. Juliet decides to travel to this small island, not knowing that she will find much more than a great story. Throughout history we will discover a series of stories and characters united by the love of books and the search for escape in stories of others of their kind. own reality. An emotional story where reading becomes the common thread of a kind and romantic plot.

the book publisher

Shunned by the vast majority of New York publishers, Thomas Wolfe (Jude Law) turns hopelessly to Charles Scribner’s Sons as a last resort. Max Perkins (Colin Firth) decides to bet on the young and eccentric writer. It was then that Wolfe became one of the most successful novelists in early 20th century America, and he achieved great success after publishing ‘Look Homeward’ at the age of 29. The film is based on the relationship that existed between Perkins and Wolfe, and during the publication process of Wolfe’s second novel, ‘Time and the River’, when the complicated relationship with Perkins arose, as Wolfe claimed that his work had been significantly cropped and edited prior to publication.

The book Thief

It tells the story of a spirited and courageous young girl named Liesel, who transforms the lives of everyone around her when she is sent to live with a foster family in World War II Germany. For Liesel, the power of words and her imagination becomes a way of escaping the tumultuous events that surround her and all the people she knows and loves. Liesel’s love of reading and growing appreciation for her new family are intensified when she befriends a new guest of the Hubermanns, a Jewish refugee named Max (Ben Schnetzer), who shares her passion for books and who encourages her. to develop his powers of observation, even as Max hides from the Nazis in the dark, dank basement. Her new friendships, coupled with her exponentially growing love of books, provide Liesel with both an escape and a path that will determine her destiny.

Based on real events

Roman Polanski, its director, raises questions about the books and the sufferings of those who write them: autofiction, fear of the blank page or the figure of the ghost writer. Those are some of the questions that we can see in this adaptation of the homonymous novel by Delphine de Vigan. In this thriller, Delphine (Emmanuelle Seigner) writes a successful book, dedicated to his mother. Overwhelmed by fame, the writer has to learn to relate to Elle, a particular fanatic played by the beautiful Eva Green, a charming, intelligent and intuitive young woman. Elle understands Delphine better than anyone, and soon becomes her confidant. Delphine trusts Elle and opens the doors of her life to him. But who is Elle really? What does she want? Has she come to give Delphine’s life a new lease of life or to take her away?

84 Charing Cross

This is a 1987 film directed by David Hugh Jones and based on the book of the same name where Helene Hanff reproduces the correspondence maintained for years with the employee of a London bookstore. Helen Hanff, a feisty New York writer, sends a letter to a small London bookstore asking for several hard-to-find classics of English literature. Frank Doel, the reserved English bookseller, answers her request. Thus begins a moving correspondence between two continents, which will last for twenty years. In it, the actress Anne Bancroft performs an exquisite role, accompanied by a young Anthony Hopkins, portraying the eccentric American who does not hesitate to rant against everything and everyone if she dislikes something and lavishes prodigality if she considers it appropriate.