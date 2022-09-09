Movies with a female lead make more money, study finds

Films with female characters are more profitable than others. We explain everything about this study published in 2018.

The public more interested in films with heroines?

A survey that makes a lot of noise. According Creative Artists Agency and shift7 (agency specializing in digital) films with women in the main role bring in more money than others. In this study, the team looked at 350 films, all made between 2014 and 2017. The two companies noted that the biggest hits among these films had plots centered on women. We will explain everything to you.

A reliable or biased study?

In 2017, the three films at the top of the American box office placed a woman in the main role: The beauty and the Beastwith Emma Watson, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi with Daisy Ridley and wonder womanwith Gal Gadot.

There’s a lot of misconception that movies with a female lead make less money. But our data proves otherwise,” says agency founder Megan Smith. Creative Artists Agency.

This study was also based on a test called the Bechdel test. What is it about ? Simply a test that assesses the degree of sexism in films, by analyzing the speech of two women who discuss everything, except men. What experts have noticed about this is interesting: movies attract more viewers if the Bechdel test has been passed.

To be more specific, between 2012 and 2017, every movie that surpassed $1 billion in US box office revenue passed the test. When is it since 2017? For the moment, no study indicates whether films with women as heroines always bring in more.