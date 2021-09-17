Movies with Emily Blunt: 10 not to be missed

This first summer of theatrical “rebirth” undoubtedly has the actress among its godmothers Emily Blunt, British naturalized American artist who, in his twenty-year career, has collected several successes… and the hearts of his audience. These days in the room with At Quiet Place II, will soon be back in the cinema, in less than a month, with Jungle Cruise.

For this we have prepared a small guide for you with the 10 must-see movies starring Emily Blunt: films of varied genres, not all masterpieces, in truth, but still interesting to discover and in which, in any case, the London actress plays with great talent.

It is undoubtedly one of the most flexible actresses of her generation and who has not “satisfied” with being pigeonholed in a genre, as happens to so many of her colleagues, passing with ease from physical and action roles to being a brave mother or a magical (and mythical!) nanny.

A Quiet Place (2018)

The film, directed and starring John Krasinski, sees in Blunt his main element, actually: in the role of Evelyn Abbott she is a mother who desperately tries to save her family from an alien invasion. A mother of three and a fourth pregnant, she must do everything she can to avoid the ruthless blind invaders with the finest hearing. Her intense performance (and dedication to learning sign language, critical to her role) earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award. And if in the first film she literally stole the show, in the second she went directly to being the undisputed protagonist, in concert with the rest of the Abbott family.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Freely based on the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill, Edge of Tomorrow is one of the most underrated films in the filmography of Tom Cruise and in all probability the best in that of director Doug Liman, to which Blunt contributes very effectively. Abusing the “Groundhog Day” mechanics applied to a desperate war context, the character of Cruise (William Cage) and that of Blunt (the sergeant Rita Vrataski) are doomed to relive the same brutal day of their death, managing to gain some knowledge and dexterity each time. Blunt easily manages to cope with, and often surpasses in charisma, a monster like Cruise, a feat usually very difficult for his on-screen partners, often relegated to gregarious roles: Rita, on the other hand, is a sort of mentor and a character absolutely badass.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

It undoubtedly takes courage to present yourself as the new incarnation of a living myth: even more than it takes for yet another recasting of a superheroine. Of Wonder Woman there can be many, of Mary Poppins there was only one, in people’s hearts, and it was Julie Andrews. Yet, Emily Blunt convinced everyone in the unexpected sequel, proving perfect for the part and giving back to the character even something of the books, while remaining faithful to the imprint of the Disney Classic, without falling into imitation. An excellent proof that, on its own, is worth the whole film (which, moreover, is much more enjoyable than expected).

Into the Woods (2014)

We pass by a musical Disney to another, with results, alas, quite different, even if the interpretation of ours defends itself well. Unfortunately, the film version of the hit musical suffers in terms of rhythm and consistency, even if the singing numbers are still pleasant, with Blunt earning a Golden Globe nomination as the baker’s wife.

The Young Victoria (2009)

Interpreting the Queen of England (Victoria or Elizabeth, in particular) is a great achievement for any English actress, so it is not surprising the efforts made in interpreting a young Victoria, at the beginning of her reign, divided between palace intrigues, power games and love towards Prince Albert de Saxe-Cobourg-Gotha, a Rupert Friend with which there is great harmony on the screen.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Sure, no The devil wears Prada we always tend to remember Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway, but the right counterpart to the heroine Andrea could only be a rival like the Emily Charlton played by Emily Blunt, who with her ways, her attitude, her jokes and her charm, earned her first Globe nomination by right.

Sicario (2015)

The film he consecrated Denis Villeneuve among the new big names in Hollywood he sees Emily Blunt as the protagonist, in the role of an FBI agent dealing with a complex border operation. A border not only geographic, but also moral: the young Kate soon discovers that the world is not divided into good and bad and everything she sees and experiences is open to interpretation, in an infinite gray scale and legitimation.

Destiny’s Guardians (2011)

One of the lesser known films, among the many taken from the stories of Philip K. Dick, The Adjustment Bureau takes the original concept and modifies it according to the needs of a story that strives to be a sort of romantic thriller: if you can appreciate the underlying poetry, what comes out is a science fiction love story, even if one of those that perhaps take itself a little too seriously. Emily Blunt here plays the role of the dancer Elise, who she discovers together with her new flame David (Matt Damon) that in reality their lives are diverging from the path assigned to them, and for this reason they are chased by mysterious gods Men in black.

Looper (2012)

Years before his Star Wars, Rian Johnson has attempted an ambitious (albeit perhaps too complex in certain aspects of the plot) thriller based on time paradoxes, in which Joe, a time bounty hunter, ends up having to “kill himself”. Bruce Willis And Joseph Gordon-Levitt, although they are not very similar in terms of physiognomy, they play Joe after thirty years (the CGI was not taken into consideration, at the time …) while Blunt is Sara, a possible target of the young Joe (we leave out the reasons to avoid spoilers that would just confuse you, trust me!) and we assure you that our Emily, with a rifle in hand, can be very threatening.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Finally we come to Jungle Cruise, which in reality has not yet come out: it will arrive, in fact, both in the room and upstairs Disney + (through VIP access) respectively starting from 28 and 30 July. In the film, Emily Blunt plays the doctor Lily Houghton, an intrepid researcher who leaves London for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to guide it along the river with La Quila, its ruined but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

