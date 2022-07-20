+MÓVIL incorporates a program to support, guide and advise its employees on mental health and family well-being – En Segundos Panama

It is a comprehensive, free, confidential and accessible program 24/7, aimed at providing emotional support and advice to its employees and families on various topics, focused on obtaining well-being and personal balance.

With the appearance of the pandemic, the world population developed considerable fear, concern and fear, hence the WHO alerted in mid-2020, about the impact of mental health, such as pandemic fatigue, inherited from COVID-19.

Faced with this reality, +Mobile subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd in its constant interest in ensuring the well-being and emotional balance of its employees, launches the Employee Assistance Program (Employee Assistance Program, EAP) as a valuable resource to access and receive support, assistance and advice in various consultations with professionals.

The Employee Assistance Program allows —Liberty Latin America members in more than 20 countries— to receive immediate support by phone, email, internet, text, chat or from an application (Connect You)all the advice required for consultations with highly qualified professionals who confidentially, in the language of your choice, 24 hours a day throughout the week and free of charge, await to guide the required consultations.

Kerry Scott, Executive Director of People and Operations Center for Liberty Latin America in Panama, said: “As mental health and wellness continue to be a priority for us, we have offered an Associate Assistance Program to all of our employees and their immediate families. We are committed to helping and improving the health and well-being of our employees, and a resource like an Employee Assistance Program can provide solutions to help our employees be at their best.”

For his part, Betzalel Kenigsztein Executive President and General Manager of +Mobilehighlights “EAP is a valuable resource for our Panamanian team, because it constitutes a rapid response to the various situations that the world presents and that affects us all. Connecting with professionals who can help you immediately find guidance for the various situations we are experiencing in times of pandemic to take care of mental health should be a State Agenda for each company that really values ​​its staff. We are really proud of the steps that LLA provides in that direction of personal and family well-being for all its colleagues”.

The initiative is part of the key commitments assumed by Liberty Latin America supporting the balance between work and personal life that has inspired high-impact internal programs such as the policy of Parental Leavethe policy of Flexible Framework and now the Employee Assistance Programas practices to strengthen ties in the home and among its members, also praising support for the EDI Agenda (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) which also led to the creation of the global policy against gender-based violencein the last year.

The new Employee Assistance Program provides employees and their families with emotional support and life support services including maintaining physical health, bereavement or stress, child and elder care, family and work relationships, alcohol use, managing work pressures, legal matters , financial management and much more, seeking to bring well-being in all possible scenarios and advice to help get on track with personal care and treatment if required.

In addition, with the guidance of experts, perspectives are provided to help identify and manage emotions, accept our own vulnerability to improve personal growth, rooted in the purpose of caring for our well-being and that of families, through resources with which we can count and overcome together the daily events of life.

Finally, the program provides confidentiality parameters and guidelines to protect everyone involved. Local initiatives and legal considerations in the markets where Liberty Latin America operates will help strengthen this program that improves the mental health of our employees and their families.

Liberty Latin America and +Mobile continue to provide the best initiatives to ensure that their employees are in the most participatory, diverse and meaningful environment for them and their families, reaffirming at the highest level the philosophy where diversity defines us, but our similarities connect us to make a difference within the plane of equality in all markets.