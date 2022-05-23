Moving awakening of the tourist run over on the Island: she remembers everything and says she is happy to be alive | Others

After 18 days in intensive care, Alondra Romero opened her eyes and recognized where she was. Within the walls of the Medical Center, where her life was saved, she was able to remember every detail of the accident on highway 52 in which she was about to die when an out-of-control vehicle hit her around 8:00 pm on the 28th. last April.

It was Monday, May 16, when Alondra – still connected to a fan, dozens of cables and dozens of fractures in her body – and her sister Stephanie sank into tears when they saw each other face to face.

Nurses from the Medical Center helped Stephanie change into a light blue gown so she could see and protect Alondra.

“He was in the ICU (intensive care) when he opened his eyes. She was behind glass doors. But the nurses gave me the opportunity to let me pass and we started crying, my sister couldn’t speak, but she was conscious. She cried for me and I for her,” recalls Stephanie.

Although she couldn’t hug her sister because of all the tubes and wires she had, she took her hands. They held hands. And they cried together again. And again.

On Tuesday, Alondra continued to recover and was extubated. By the next day she began to speak. He reviewed to his sister what he had experienced that April 28 when he got out of the car to change from the passenger seat to the driver and continue on his way from Cayey to Condado after spending a day touring the Island with a friend with whom he had come on vacation. to Puerto Rico just three days earlier.

“I love you”, was the first thing she said to her sister Stephanie and now, without so many tubes between them, they gave each other a hug that she had been waiting for 20 days when they almost took her life in a second.

Alondra remembers every detail of the accident. The car approaching at full speed, the headlights and the brutal blow to the body, how she got caught between the two vehicles and then went flying until she was lying on the grass, on the side of the road.

“He remembered his screams, and heard other screams, and someone’s voice saying they found his foot. She thus realized that she had lost it due to the impact, ”reconstructs Stephanie.

After stopping after the accident, the driver who hit the young woman was arrested but was later released as he was not intoxicated and at the moment it is believed that the crash was due to losing control of the vehicle. However, Alondra’s family maintains that he was driving while looking at her cell phone.

Even though the 23-year-old knows she has a tough recovery ahead of her and another three to four weeks in hospital, she is happy to be alive.

“Although she knows about the changes that have happened with her body and the difficulties that lie ahead, my sister is grateful to have survived and to have a second chance to live and be with us,” says Stephanie.

In the crash, Alondra’s pelvis was broken, her right foot ended with an open fracture, and her right leg was broken in several places from the knee down. His left foot they couldn’t save and he has lost a lot of skin on that leg. He required repeated blood transfusions and his kidneys failed. The miracle was that her spine and his head were not injured in the impact.

Now, doctors are focused on saving Alondra’s foot and helping her learn to walk again. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Alondra needs dialysis to help her kidneys.

Since Thursday of last week, she is in an intermediate care room and her sister can accompany her.

“Staying with her, I can take care of her, bathe her, help her eat, brush her teeth,” says Stephanie, very excited because her sister can gradually return to a certain normality. In the background, the sound of Alondra’s heart monitors is heard.

The young psychology, sociology and child development student will need a prosthetic foot and hundreds of hours of rehabilitation. For this reason, her family keeps the GoFundMe account open for those who want to make a donation for Alondra, who was doing a boarding school with children before coming to the island in search of vacations and energy.

Another help that this family needs is a place where you can stay near the Medical Center so they can take turns caring for Alondra. On Friday her mother arrives from California. Alondra has several surgeries ahead of her.