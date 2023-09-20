moving, ghost and shadow

Luis Martin Quinones

Between the moves, a boy living a nomadic life and a ghost who watches over family secrets, rafael perez gay It gives us a history that takes us to the past to which it has added the most important thing: imagination. There is no past except that which we have conjured up with small or large doses of creativity.

That tour of the city of the 60s and 70s gives us the shared past that those of us who were born in those decades have. Huge cinemas, programs on black and white television, songs, soap operas and a world Mexico City Which is lost in the landscape.

In “everything glass“I had a few coincidences, maybe too many. Although I was never entrusted with the delicate and careful task of storing glasses, cups and other glass objects, I was involved in many tasks and I did it all. just like that rafael perez gay “I know about traveling,” he says.

Suddenly I found myself with an alter ego, with the historian who, without knowing it, describes the life of another. And that through coincidences we suffer similar failures in life. My father suffered from pancreatitis, although my experience was more devastating; Change, not too much, but enough, not shadow, but darkness; Not the pain of loyalty, but the uncomfortable mystery; No rooftop rooms, but uncertainty; Different, but great father; And yes, two mothers with the wisdom to overcome countless obstacles.

with simple languageWithout unnecessary embellishment, but full of philosophy of everyday life, leaves us phrases that we can store in our collection of sadness, about how sad life is sometimes, until it is confirmed that “Reality is a barbed wire”, but within tragedy, there are always ways to find a way out.

Starting from Atlixco 34, up to Caderey 16, passing through the streets new lionHerodotus, Antonio Sola, Pachuca and Cervantes SaavedraThe author tells us about the details of a life full of shocking shocks and family difficulties and limitations, but often compares them with longings that end with a formula worthy of a philosopher.

“I knew the sedative effect and pain of lies Loyalty“, tells us perez gay Remembering her father when he shared his big secret: a romance. And collusion has its risks, and loyalty erodes when lying becomes uncomfortable. There is no one who hides the secret that one day life and time will not require us to free ourselves from the burden.

In everything crystal We get a biography that eschews accuracy to give way to imagination and some ellipsis. It also attracts us in a special way voyeurismThat curiosity that leads us to look out the neighbor’s window and find out what’s going on inside.

Among the combinations of the past, of liver and onion, boxing fight souvenirs, fuel for boilers and Uncertainty Regarding a house, I re-read the book and agree with the author: “It’s one thing to dream about the past.” sedative merciful”.