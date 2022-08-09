Moving message from Ulises Toirac on the work of firefighters in the Matanzas fire

Cuban actor and comedian Ulysses Toirac published a moving message about the work of Cuban firefighters in the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

“Firefighters are not normal beings, they don’t think like the rest of us. They are people in whom something almost impossible is achieved, which is putting self-preservation in the background. That’s not normal. Firefighters are guys who literally go up to the fire when the rest of us would walk away. They think of other things first: what to save, what to avoid, what to protect. All firefighters sign up for this job because they have Of course, they can be the last barrier and they plant so that it does not happen from there. Firefighters are not normal, they are angels, “Toirac commented on Facebook.

Facebook Ulises Toirac

The Cuban actor’s message has had thousands of interactions and hundreds of comments in which Internet users appreciate the moving words of support and solidarity with the Cuban Firefighters.

The fire in Matanzas is still active. This Sunday the second fuel tank collapsed. The provincial government of Matanzas confirmed it shortly after 11:30 at night. They also reported the arrival of at least three wounded at the Comandante “Faustino Pérez” Surgical Clinical Hospital.

This Sunday the body of the firefighter was identified Juan Carlos Santana Garrido60 years old and a native of Cienfuegos who died on Saturday after an explosion at the Supertanker Base.

Toirac He has been keeping an eye on the news. On Saturday he expressed solidarity on social networks with the injured and relatives of the missing firefighters in the fire at the Supertanker Base.

“Very concerned about the situation in Matanzas as a result of the fire that is clearly of very considerable magnitude. My solidarity with all the injured and their families,” Toirac wrote on Facebook.

Artists who have also shown solidarity with the Cubans affected by this incident and have left messages of condolence on social networks are: Camila Arteche, Tahimí Alvariño, Claudia Valdés, Alexis Valdés, Yomil Hidalgo, El Tiger, among others.