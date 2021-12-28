Moving Out is the free game today, December 28, 2021 – Nerd4.life

New day, new Christmas gift fromEpic Games Store, which today December 28, 2021 offers to PC gamers Moving Out, a nice party game for up to four players. In short, a free game to play with friends and family. As always, you can redeem it for the next 24 hours, that is until 16.59.59 on 29 December 2021, when it will be replaced by a new title.

You can redeem Moving Out for free on the Epic Games Store at this address or directly in the Epic launcher and access the store directly from there. Once done, the game will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had actually purchased it.

For more information read our Moving Out review.

According to the official description, “Moving Out is a crazy moving simulator with realistic physics that will make you rediscover the pleasure of local multiplayer!

Do you want to make a career in the furniture field? As the “Furniture Relocation Manager” you will need to complete a series of removals in the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves is not a large company, but its employees are not intimidated by even the most absurd and dangerous requests. Increase your turnover, hire crazy workers and save the city from the threat of furniture! “

Moving Out is yet another of the free games of the Epic Games Store unveiled in advance in recent days. In reality, the gift of December 29, 2021, namely Salt and Sanctuary, is already known.