Moving without stress or anxiety? 6 tips that will help you achieve it | wellness | depression | FAMILY

Are next to move and you don’t know where to start? Yes ok Change of house is a great illusion, everything is complicated when we see the amount of things to order.

Moving should mean a change of life, but many times this process is so laborious that we It causes more anguish than satisfaction. However, there are certain tricks that will save you several days of anxiety (and even depression). Remember that the key is a good organization, patience and good humor.

Ciudaris real estate specialists offer six tips to face a move without stress:

1. Learn to delegate

Moving is teamwork. Do not pretend to do everything by yourself or alone. Only TYou will end up more distressed than normal. Ask for help from family or friends and trust in the abilities of others.

2. Plan and do it weeks in advance

Leaving everything at the last minute will only bring you anxiety and stress. Get organized and take time to move slowly with the move. Sometimes unforeseen events arise and if you leave everything to the last, you will be burdened with responsibilities.

3. Take advantage and sell what you don’t use

Do a general cleaning of the things you are going to pack. Most likely, some are unnecessary. Sell ​​everything you are not going to take to your new home. You’ll earn some money in no time.

4. Buy enough materials

equip yourself with boxes of various sizes, packing tapes, indelible markers and labels for the boxes. Do not forget to pack your things on a grouped basis by areas of the house, so it will be easier to locate them.

5. Leave for the end what you are going to continue using

Start by packing what you don’t need on hand. leave for him last the things you will continue to use until you go 100%

6. Have a basic ‘survival’ kit for the first few nights

Assemble a couple of boxes with basic necessities. You can put from towels, bedding, kitchen utensils and cleaning products.

