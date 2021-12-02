Moviola Bologna-Rome: Pairetto does not convince, a yellow card for Abraham shock

The usual is back Pairetto (vote 5) : presumptuous, haughty, inconsistent technically and from a disciplinary point of view. The cards for Abraham (madness) and Zaniolo (perhaps he deserved it before, but the retroactive yellows are not worth it) demonstrate all the lightness of a referee who, having arrived at the Fifa badge, has lost that measure that the absence of an audience (eh, what he counted, for better or for worse …) had given him. There was the penalty on Mkhitaryan, canceled by the offside reported by the assistant n. 2, Shoe.

Inconsistent

Let’s start with the yellow cards. Abraham’s would be collectible: the Englishman unloads the ball and turns to start again, hitting Svanberg in full. The only discordant note in an absolutely game fight (to be discussed if it is a foul and, if so, by whom) and the right arm which is wide and goes on the opponent’s face. The impression: that the Paganessi assistant intervened to make him wrong? We arrive at Zaniolo: there is, albeit very light, the contact with Dominguez, it is usually insecure to accompany the decision of non-penalty with a yellow, as if a “reinforcement” is needed. Maybe previously Zaniolo had accentuated a fall, but one must be sanctioned when he is guilty.

Penalty, but …

Late entry of Dominguez on Mkhitaryan, Pairetto whistles the penalty, but the Armenian is offside: everything is stopped.

Var

Irrati (vote 6). Now a steady couple with Pairetto if there is Rome, nothing for him.