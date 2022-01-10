MOVIOLA – Inter – Lazio, Pairetto more severe with the biancocelesti. And that red …

Intense match between Inter And Lazio, with harsh interventions on both sides that are often judged in a not very uniform way by Luca Pairetto, more severe with the Biancocelesti who come out of San Siro with four yellow cards. Paradoxical the moment in which the referee waves the red in front of Radu, mistakenly convinced that the Romanian had committed two yellow card fouls on the same action and corrected by the Var after the dismay of the Lazio players.

FIRST WEATHER

17 ‘- First key episode that arrives early, with Lautaro Martinez’s goal being canceled for offside only thanks to the intervention of the Var. Objectively difficult situation to evaluate live, only the control of the Var room lasts almost two minutes.

40 ‘- The first yellow card of the match is Luiz Felipe for a hard intervention in midfield but completely on the ball. Exaggerated yellow for a contrast in a non-dangerous area of ​​the pitch.

SECOND WEATHER

54 ‘- Basic stretches late and hits Sanchez hard, the yellow card is inevitable.

62 ‘- More than generous the punishment whistled by Pairetto against Zaccagni for an intervention on Skriniar, from which Sanchez’s dangerous punishment arises.

65 & # 39; – Inter complain about a headache in the area between Dumfries and Marusic, there is absolutely nothing and Pairetto signals to continue.

71 ‘- Moment of total confusion for Pairetto, who waves the red to Radu convinced that the Romanian had committed two interventions as a warning on the same action. In reality, one of the two fouls had been made by Zaccagni, with the Var who was forced to intervene to ensure that the referee realized that he had unjustly expelled the biancoceleste defender.

90 ‘- We have to wait for the end of the match for the first yellow in the ranks of Inter, waved against Vidal who had illegally stopped Zaccagni.