Moviola Inter-Venezia, CdS: “Foul by Dzeko, 1-1 to be canceled. And a sensational rigor is missing “

Not enough performance according to Corriere dello Sport for Marchetti, referee of Inter-Venezia. “Not very well Marchetti, you can see that he has yet to gain experience, the San Siro exam – perhaps – needs some more substantial tests before being faced. A nice referee (and we share Rocchi’s thoughts), but that last night he made a lot of mistakes. Excluding protocols, APP and VAR (hands tied, in case), the 1-1 is preceded by a clear foul not whistled, then Inter misses a clear penalty on Dzeko “, explains the newspaper.

“Sbracciata (elbow on the temples) of Dzeko against Modolo foul, Marchetti does not whistle, the action continues, then the ball is taken by Ceccaroni and here ends the action that can be revisited by the VAR. The fact remains that it was a foul. Inter recovers and in a few moments goes to score with Barella. The penalty not whistled on 1-1 is sensational: Dzeko (in play, Ampadu keeps it there) rushes on a wrong save by Lezzerini, first touches the ball, then is run over by the goalkeeper. The fact that the attacker no longer has the availability is an outdated concept after Spal-Inter (Handanovic-Strefrezza) in July 2020, Inter is missing a penalty “.