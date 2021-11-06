Moviola Juve-Fiorentina: there was no penalty for the viola, red for Milenkovic corrected

Referee Sozza at the Stadium made the right decisions in both of the most contested episodes

Two controversial episodes in Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0 at the Stadium and in both cases Sozza’s decision is correct.

rigor – Let’s start with the penalty claimed by Fiorentina. In the second minute of recovery of the first half Biraghi’s free kick and Saponara’s header. The ball hits Danilo’s arm, but the movement of the Juventus defender tends to close the arm towards the body (which remains below the height of the shoulder) and not to widen it by increasing the surface. Before whistling for the end of the first half Sozza awaits the review of the Var Di Paolo which correctly confirms the decision: it is not a penalty.

the Red – Violent protests also on the expulsion of Milenkovic who arrives for a double yellow card in the 72nd minute. No doubt about the first card that the Fiorentina defender receives in the 66th minute for a hard intervention in a late slip on McKennie who had already passed the ball. The second yellow card for a foul on Chiesa is less clear but still correct: Milenkovic is still late on the Juventus player who had anticipated him, the contact is there and the yellow is a logical consequence. Right, finally the cancellation for offside of Morata’s goal in the 81st minute.

November 6, 2021 (change November 6, 2021 | 22:50)

