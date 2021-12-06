Sports

Moviola Juve-Genoa, Chiffi gets lost and argues with the yellow

Moviola Juve-Genoa, Chiffi insufficient. Grade 5

Embarrassing the management disciplinary (more than technique) of Chiffi, which from next January 1st will be international. It is not easily explained how it could not be from yellow that saved to Locatelli after 5 ‘, from that moment on any kind of consistency went to bless. Fortunately for him – and for the match – there were no episodes in the area, nor situations that affected the game itself. Such an easy match could be handled better. He closes it with 22 whistled fouls and 4 yellow ones. Chiffi had a merit: the statistics are safe.

No consistency

After 4 ‘, Locatelli slips into Biraschi late, catching him on his legs (with his left knee). Light yellow, management cannot fall into cases like these. Because then, if (again) Locatelli goes with his arm wide over Touré’s head, he cannot admonish him (and he was), if Behrami tackles Dybala who had gone away from him you should admonish him and instead nothing. But then Chiffi extracts the yellow for Pilgrims, which certainly goes into an impetuous slide on Ghiglione, but it was a – rude – game contrast. And what about Vasquez? Prevents a quick throw-in from Juve by jumping with hands high on the opponent: wasn’t he yellow? In the end the card is also found by Kean, who hits Biraschi after the latter has given away the ball. Or it’s always true …

VAR: Valeri 6

If the warnings could also be checked in the VOR, it would have been a hell of a Sunday.

