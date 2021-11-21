MOVIOLA – Lazio – Juventus, Di Bello incoherent: the episodes

The match number 16 of Lazio refereed by Marco ends with a defeat Beautiful. For the whistle of the Brindisi section a direction much discussed by the Biancocelesti, probably for the general management rather than for the single episodes, net of a management of the episodes that is not always coherent. The balance with the Salento referee is thus updated to 8 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats. Following are the most relevant disciplinary episodes of the competition:

FIRST HALF

19 ‘- Di Bello grants the penalty after checking the Var: in the episode in the area between Cataldi and Morata, the Spaniard controls the ball, the biancoceleste only intercepts the legs of Juventus number 9.

27 ‘- Hysaj’s exit, Cuadrado obstructs him with his arms: punishment for Lazio and a yellow card for the Colombian.

42 ‘- Yellow this time for Hysaj who holds Kulusevski launched in depth.

43 ‘- Pedro hit hard almost on the side foul line with Lazio on the restart: punishment for the biancocelesti, but McKennie is missing a yellow.

45 ‘- 4 minutes of recovery granted.

45 ‘+2 – Obvious foul by Pellegrini on Lazzari who suffers obstruction. Di Bello lets it go and then concedes punishment in favor of the bianconeri for an alleged swing by Lazzari himself: to say the least improbable the evaluation of the Apulian whistle.

45 ‘+ 4 – Sarri asks for clarifications against the referee, who invites the technician to re-enter the underpass.

SECOND HALF

57 ‘- Obstruction by Cuadrado on Zaccagni: foul and punishment for Lazio. Protests by the Biancocelesti, especially by Sarri, who asked for the second yellow card for the Colombian, already booked. Intervention perhaps at the limit.

71 ‘- Another duel between Pellegrini and Lazzari on the right: this time the biancoceleste seems to be the most impetuous of the two.

80 ‘- He does not need the Var Di Bello on the occasion of the second penalty granted to Juventus: Reina overwhelms Chiesa in the area. The biancoceleste goalkeeper does not complain. Instead, Muriqi protests for a contrast on the edge of the Juve area in the previous action.

81 ‘- Luis Alberto warned for protests following the penalty granted to the bianconeri.

90 ‘- 4 minutes of recovery reported.

90 ‘+4 – An additional minute of recovery is granted.