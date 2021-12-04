MOVIOLA – Lazio – Udinese, Piccinini disastrous: the key episode

The third intersection between the ends with a tie Lazio and Marco Piccinini, for a balance that is thus updated to a victory for the biancocelesti, a draw and a defeat. Insufficient direction, sometimes confused by the whistle of the Forlì section, which heavily affects the result. Following, the most relevant disciplinary episodes of the match:

FIRST HALF

13 ‘- Moderate protests by Immobile for a clash in the area with Samir: nothing relevant according to the race director.

28 ‘- Becao warned for protests following a conflict with the building in the area not sanctioned by Piccinini.

32 & # 39; – On the occasion of the Udinese goal, Biancocelesti protests especially by Sarri for the contrast between Cataldi and Success following which the action develops: Piccinini is in the area and immediately invites us to continue the action.

36 ‘- Yellow also for Patric for a trip against Deulofeu during the restart.

39 ‘- Repeated protests by Immobile against Piccinini who also draws the card against the Biancoceleste bomber.

45 ‘- 2 minutes of recovery reported.

SECOND HALF

50 ‘- Complaints this time from Udinese on the occasion of Pedro’s goal: Immobile blows the ball to Walace who lets himself fall too easily

52 ‘- Becao buffers the building in the area: also in this case Piccinini is two steps away and lets it go

53 ‘- Molina warned for a very rough intervention in midfield against Luis Alberto.

57 ‘- Repeated withholding of Patric already booked: Piccinini has no hesitation and expels the Spaniard for the sum of yellow cards.

62 ‘- Piccinini questionable on the punishment whistled for a foul by Milinkovic, effectively interrupting a possible counterattack for the Biancocelesti: the Serbian’s intervention seemed almost imperceptible.

68 & # 39; – Molina jumps impetuously on Radu: second yellow card for him too and the locker room gained prematurely. Without delay, Piccinini too.

71 ‘- Milinkovic’s cross intercepted in the area by Arslan with one hand: arm too attached to the body, the Romagna whistle does not intervene, also with the aid of the Var.

79 ‘- After a very long silent-check, Piccinini decrees Acerbi’s goal: Walace keeps the Biancoceleste defender in play on Basic’s blow.

90 ‘- 7 minutes of recovery granted following the long silent-check for Acerbi’s goal.

90 ‘+2 – No doubts about the goal not validated at Immobile: the attacker on Milinkovic’s serve is far beyond.

90 ‘+ 6 – Zaccagni is ahead of Soppy who holds him back. On the fall the Lazio winger landslide on the Udinese player: an incredible blunder by Piccinini who grants the punishment to the guests. Serious mistake because Arslan’s goal will be consumed on the serve.

90 ‘+ 7 – Soppy also warned for protests.

90 ‘+ 8’ – Walace sent off following the final turmoil.

Published 02/12