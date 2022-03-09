Moviola Liverpool-Inter, Cesari unmasks the referee’s mistakes

Another Italian leaves the scene from the Champions League: of the four qualified, two were eliminated immediately (AC Milan also excluded from the Europa League and Atalanta) and now also Inter, which won 1-0 at Anfield Road against Liverpool in the second leg of the second round, after the 0-2 first leg at San Siro. Lautaro’s goal had deceived everyone but immediately after there was the expulsion of Sanchez who turned off the enthusiasm. The referee’s decision was right Lahoz? To clarify it thinks about it Graziano Cesari.

For Cesari, the referee is open to criticism for managing the cards

The Mediaset moviolista shows the images of the race at the slow motion and says:

“A very personal management of the yellow and red cards by the referee”. It starts from the first episode, at 49 ‘, when there is a rough entry of Sanchez on Thiago Alcantara that finds the Chilean’s cleats on the knee. The referee gives the lead and then extracts the yellow card. No VAR because the attacker is only trying to compete for the ball with the opponent, even if we are more towards the orange ”.

Liverpool-Inter, the first fatal mistake of the whistle

Caesars he explains: “The first yellow card to Sanchez comes after a sprawling, very hard intervention. At first he gives the advantage, but none of us would have said anything if that intervention would have been sanctioned with red “.

At 63 ‘the key episode: Sanchez enters the ball and then, hammer-footed, hits Fabinho with a rush and without malice. For Lahoz takes the second warning but Cesari observes:

“On the second intervention, however, Sanchez clearly goes on the ball: the referee is close, he immediately shoots out the yellow, but there Sanchez goes on the ball and afterwards he cannot stop. The difference between the two yellows is very remarkable “.

Two other fatal episodes: referee under the lens

To report two other episodes: at 71 ‘elbow high in the face of Sticks far away for Mané, who is inevitably cautioned. There seems to be no intentionality for the red player while at 85 ‘Bastoni raises his leg to knock out Salah who missed him: an inevitable warning.

SPORTEVAI