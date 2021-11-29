Moviola Roma-Torino, because the penalty on El Shaarawy was removed

ROME – Uncomplicated match for Chiffi ( vote 5.5 ), who nevertheless manages to make several decisions wrong (there are at least a couple of light yellow not made, that of Ibañez arrives late and probably suggested). Luckily for the referee from Padua – whom the Rocchi designator did double after a bad Bologna-Venice, missed penalty on Santander, well … – does not affect the final result. Long wait for the penalty given and then removed for offside against Roma: there was really a technical problem (Chiffi at one point also took off the headset) or not?

What happened to the penalty for Roma

No doubt about the penalty initially assigned to Roma: Buongiorno neatly hooks El Shaarawy’s left leg, so easy that Chiffi’s moment of hesitation almost out of place. Then they start 4’55 ”waiting to establish that at the beginning of the action, on the pass of El Shaarawy, Abraham is offside by one foot.

Turin’s requests

Il Toro protests and asks for a penalty: Bremer’s shot, however, hits Smalling in the chest, the touch with the arm – if any – is not punishable. The next situation is more dubious, with the probable touch with Karsdorp’s right arm. But everything is still: Good morning offside on the Brekalo touch.

VAR: Banti 6 He works to confirm the decisions of his colleague, on the offside the wait may not depend only on him.