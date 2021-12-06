Moviola Sampdoria-Lazio, Milinkovic’s red is madness

ROME – A bad figure: please explain to us what sense it makes (beyond Milinkovic Savic’s naivety) to provoke such an expulsion, on the 3-0 of a match that has already ended. Not only that, but the provocation stems from a sensational mistake by the referee (the restraint of Andrien Silva on Milinkovic Savic), twice guilty. We understand the emergency, the numbers that have become tight, but so it is pure madness. It is not a penalty on Candreva, just touched by Felipe Anderson.

The incredible red to Milinkovic

Milinkovic Savic is on the restart, is held by the neck of the shirt by Adrien Silva, also held for prolonged. Fabbri is there, one step away, not only does he not whistle a foul but also does not warn the Sampdoria (Milinkovic was on the restart), so easy that his decision has stupid everyone. Sarri’s midfielder is not there, protests, then fouls Augello, and here the masterpiece: Fabbri whistles foul (he was there), warns him (in another type of match he could have stayed, but in this one), but then challenges openly the player who says something to him twice: such an unrepeatable offense? Could it be direct red?

VAR: Guide 6 Assist, impotent.