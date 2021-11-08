Sports

Moviola Venice-Rome, Aureliano is a disaster: because it was not a penalty

A static nature that can be good for certain races, perhaps of medium coasts. This time the staid Aureliano does not come out of the game well, insufficient from all points of view. Maybe the time has really come to devote yourself to VMO (Video Match Official), the Fifa role that was given to him by the leaders of the AIA from January 1, 2022. The disputes. Technical, incomprehensible foul threshold: whistles half fouls (1-0 punishment), then no longer whistles them (on Karsdorp and yellow arrives for a fair protest, on El Shaarawy in the area, on Ibanez before the penalty). Disciplinary: he does not warn for yellow fouls (SPA on Pellegrini in the middle of the first half), then he does so (Abraham on Sigurdsson), then he warns again for normal fouls. The VAR (Fabbri) does not do better, but it has the mitigating factor.

Rigor, indeed no

The episode is about the penalty assigned to Venezia: seen in this way we are in the wake started by Mariani in Inter-Juve (Dumfries on Alex Sandro), not made since usual Chiffi in Empoli-Inter (D’Ambrosio on Bajrami), ignored by Maresca in Rome-Milan (Kjaer on Pellegrini). It is perhaps the less clear-cut contact than those mentioned, but there, Fabbri to justify his colleague (who must have received a suggestion from assistant number one, Bottegoni) sends him in a loop. The problem is that just before it is there a push from Kiyine on Ibañez, he is jumping, he is touched on the shoulders, it is above all the second push that is foul. Why did Fabbri da Lissone (which is not the name of a person in the Name of the Rose, but the referee at the monitor of the single power plant near Monza) not intervene? Haps’ foul on Abraham was clear, but Pellegrini who had served him was offside on the Karsdorp forward touch, here the VAR attentive.

Roma lose in Venice: the fans do not forgive

Roma lose in Venice: the fans do not forgive

