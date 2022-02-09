Moviolone Salernitana-Spezia: Valeri helped by the Var; the penalty requested by Salernitana… – Salernitana News

Salerno-Spezia needed a referee expert, being a very delicate game in terms of salvation, and so it was. Despite this, Mr. Paolo Valeri of Rome 2, one of the most respected and awarded whistles in Italy, seemed very inattentive, especially in the three slow motion episodes, in which the help of the Var Maggioni to clarify. After all, 6 yellow cards (3 on each side) all correct, in a hard-fought game full of emotions.

At 7 ‘ Var room immediately at work: Erlic anticipates Fazio who was about to sweep away the ball. Valeri initially lets it continue but is then called back to the monitor. Subsequently, the referee changes his decision, assigning the penalty (later transformed by Manaj), for the kick, net, trimmed by the Salernitana center to his opponent. At fifteen minutes the first yellow card of the match arrives: Amian intervenes completely late on Kastanos “Earning” an indisputable warning; (Verdi’s doubling will then come from the same free kick). At 26 ‘the shot in the penalty area of Manaj is rejected by Mousset, positioned a few centimeters. The referee initially lets him continue, but is called back to the on-field review for the second time. The images show the carambular sphere on the arm of the French attacker, who tried to bring it in front of his face to protect himself. When the touch occurs however, it is still too loose and therefore Valeri, after the review, assigns the second penalty which is worth the draw of Spezia. In this circumstance, the grenade attacker is only cautioned and not sent off, as there is no certainty that the ball will end up in the net.

At 40 ‘Spezia attacks and earns a corner kick with Gyasi. The hosts protest for the alleged touch of the hand of the Juventus attacker himself, not recognized by Valeri, however, who also concedes the corner. In the second half, at 50 ‘, another yellow arrives: Ribery loses a bloody ball in midfield allowing Spezia to restart. FazioAt this point, he slips into Maggiore by spending his warning intelligently. At 88 ‘Perotti leaves on the spot Kiwior who sees himself forced to do so; also in this case, Valeri is forced to put his hand to his pocket, drawing a sacrosanct yellow for the La Spezia midfielder. A few seconds later, on Ranieri’s cross there is a touch of hand from Amian.

The defender of the eagles spreads his arms to keep at a distance Bohinen and, while he is turned away from him, he hits the ball with his upper limb. Valeri initially decides not to intervene, but a quick silent check is enough to confirm the choice made at the start. Probably the involuntary touch, with the player who never looks at the ball, pushes the referee towards the “non-concession” of the penalty. In injury time there is still time for a couple of yellow cards: first Radovanovic he gets the yellow for a squeeze on Maggiore. Then on the last action, it is Nguiamba who ends up on the bad guys’ notebook with a dangerous intervention (from orange rather than yellow), useful to interrupt the restart of an irrepressible Perotti.