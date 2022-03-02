Movistar affirms at #MWC22 that its 5G networks already reach 16 regions of the country

On a very busy day and with a lot of news in the Chilean market at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Movistar has made a couple of very interesting announcements regarding 5G networks, connectivity and Chile.

It was Roberto Muñoz, the CEO of the company, who highlighted all the advances in the national territory, emphasizing that the growth of the Fiber optics in our country is growing faster than the OECD average.

It was also stated that there is a lot of competition in Chile today, which has led to having the lowest prices in the region in terms of internet, and particularly for Movistar, the last time has been very beneficial, since they have managed to grow in two digits and that was passed on to customerswith various benefits, among which we have the tripling of GB per client.





Photos: Sandra Zeballos/ ADN Radio Chile, Alexis Ibarra/ El Mercurio

On the other hand, Movistar already has more than 1.2 million home and business customers with this technology -optic fiber-, something that was boosted by the 3.2 million home pass -homes with fiber optic feasibility- deployed in 2021. It was also emphasized that the commitment is to maintain the pace of investment.

speed test awards

The ceremony also saw the delivery of the Latin American Speedtest Award to the company, crowning it as the company with the fastest home internet in Chile, and in this regard Muñoz wanted to make a personal statement.

“We have more than 120 communities with fiber optics throughout all the regions of the country. And this 2022 we will reach more than 30 full fiber optic cities”, Roberto Munoz, CEO of Movistar

digital divide

Finally, on an issue as sensitive as the digital divide that exists in the national territory, Muñoz went on to say that Movistar was awarded two projects of Fibra Óptica Nacional Macrozona Sur and Fibra Óptica Tarapacá, where they intend to deploy with all their strength.

In addition, it was highlighted that mobile connectivity is already available in no less than 270 isolated locations in Chile. On the other hand, to try to eliminate this gap, there will be free courses and training from Fundación Telefónica Movistar, through programs such as Renacer Digital, ConectaEmpleo or ProFuturo, which have trained more than 1 million people to date.

As you can see, a busy day at Movistar in Spain, with different topics, objectives and challenges that have the company dedicated 100% of the time to the benefit of people and companies in our country.