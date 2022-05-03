Movistar already has the most secure SIM card in the world in tests

“With Quantum-Safe technology, we are preparing today technological vaccines for tomorrow in particular to maintain the security of critical systems and data protected by cryptography»said Marc Bertin of Idemia.

Quantum-Safe 5G SIM technology uses a cryptographic algorithm resistant to quantum computing shielding user communications against possible attacks derived from the application of quantum computing to processes in the coming years.

Both companies have successfully carried out pilot tests using Quantum-Safe 5G to shield communications against possible attacks.

Anticipating the future, since the arrival of quantum digitalization will mean that some of the algorithms currently used may become obsolete and vulnerable, this technology raises the level of security with this new resistant cryptographic algorithm by incorporating this technology into the SIM end-to-end encryption.

The quantum computing it is bringing huge leaps in processing power to solve complex challenges in seconds or minutes, as opposed to a billion years in the case of asymmetric cryptography. With this type of technology, new dangers for data security and threats to the privacy of citizens also arise, since all data processed, stored and secured with current cryptography can be “hacked” when the quantum era becomes a reality. .

Therefore, it is important to be prepared now, especially for information sent over telecommunications networks that will still have value in the next 10 years, more specifically personal information.

When a device communicates with the 5G SA (Stand Alone) network through an International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI), a unique identification code is assigned to each mobile device for each process, ensuring that that communication will not be vulnerable to attacks.

“We have chosen to work with Idemia on post-quantum technology as a world leader in security solutions. The encryption of the International Mobile Subscription Identifier (IMSI) of Idemia is a reliable development and an advance in the implementation of the best possible privacy shield in the new networks and 5G SIM cards»said Jose-Ignacio Honorato, head of Digital Services and Mobile Equipment at Telefónica Spain.

Anticipating the quantum future

Both companies are looking to the future and testing 5G SIM security solutions today with pioneering methods that will protect user communications for years to come when quantum programming is embedded in the process.

Movistar has tested this technology with the aim of protecting the privacy of its customers in Spain, while Idemia wants to develop quantum-resistant solutions that protect society and is working on technological advances.

“By representing Augmented Identity, an identity that guarantees privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets, our identity, whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters.”

Both companies intend to continue working on updating the Quantum-Safe solution on various scenarios identified as critical, including improvements to consumer eSIM technology.