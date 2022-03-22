Movistar Connect fiber rate 100 Mbps symmetrical speed

Until today, Movistar had two fiber-only tariffs in modalities of 300 and 600 megabytes. However, we have been able to confirm the arrival of a new option that will offer symmetrical 100 Mbps and, in addition, it will do so at a definitive price forever. We are no longer facing a temporary offer or something that will change over time. These are the keys to the new Movistar rate.
Although every time we talk about new and faster fiber speeds, the truth is that 100 Mbps connections are perfectly valid for the vast majority of the population. Unless we make intensive use of the network, connect dozens of devices or have some special need, it is a perfect connection to surf the Internet or play online.
Connection Characteristics
Movistar’s fiber is one of the best valued by customers for its performance and technical service. In this 100 Mbps mode we have:
- Real speed of 100 megabytes per second
- Symmetrical speed, that is, the same download and upload speed
- Fixed line with calls to national landlines
- Includes line fee
- without permanence
- Smart Wi-Fi router included
- free installation
- Price: 29.90 euros per month
Included services
We are talking about a fiber only rate, but it is not the only thing that we will have in our house. As we have already mentioned, this rate includes landline telephone service at no additional cost. If we are not interested, we can always ask the technician not to connect anything, although we can always do it in the future.
In the landline, it must be clarified that calls directed to special rate numbers (902, 901, 060, 0XY, 118AB…, among others) and additional rate numbers (905, 80X) are excluded from the Flat Rate. If we want to call mobiles, we will have to pay the corresponding rate or choose to contract a minute bonus to call mobiles.
User reviews
The opinions about Movistar, in general, are quite positive. The problem is that we are facing a new rate that still does not have valuations. Of course, we can get an idea knowing what users think of the 300 and 600 megabyte modes. Here is a summary of the opinions:
“We decided on Conecta as it was a cheap offer and we were right. For the use we make of the Internet we have more than enough.”
“We only have access to ADSL and Movistar Conecta gave us the possibility of having a good connection at an affordable price.”
“I had a breakdown and they came in less than two hours to check it out. The service is expensive, but I am happy with its efficiency.”
“Internet speed is good, reception is good, but customer service needs a lot of improvement”
“I have been with Movistar for many years and whenever I have had a claim they have treated me and solved the problem with great kindness and diligence. I live in an area of single family homes. We neighbors had been demanding that some telephone company install a fiber network for some time. Finally, Movistar was the only company that responded. Now we are enjoying 600 Mb fiber with television. More expensive than the competition, but no problem. Price is not everything.”