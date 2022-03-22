Movistar Connect fiber rate 100 Mbps symmetrical speed

Although every time we talk about new and faster fiber speeds, the truth is that 100 Mbps connections are perfectly valid for the vast majority of the population. Unless we make intensive use of the network, connect dozens of devices or have some special need, it is a perfect connection to surf the Internet or play online.

Connection Characteristics

Movistar’s fiber is one of the best valued by customers for its performance and technical service. In this 100 Mbps mode we have:

Real speed of 100 megabytes per second

Symmetrical speed, that is, the same download and upload speed

Fixed line with calls to national landlines

Includes line fee

without permanence

Smart Wi-Fi router included

free installation

Price: 29.90 euros per month

Included services

We are talking about a fiber only rate, but it is not the only thing that we will have in our house. As we have already mentioned, this rate includes landline telephone service at no additional cost. If we are not interested, we can always ask the technician not to connect anything, although we can always do it in the future.