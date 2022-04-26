Movistar goes on the offensive and outlines the end of Fusion before the low cost fight

Ten years will be fulfilled in a few months since that coup Telephone to the table of the telecoms in Spain with the launch of the package Fusion. Now, with a ‘hyper-competitive’ market on all fronts, the operator seeks to adapt to the new times. the spanish team outlines these weeks the one who is called to be the substitute of this brand. The president, Emilio Gayo, analyzes how far to take commercial aggressiveness in a market that is tougher than ever and in which it no longer has exclusive football for the next five years. Among other objectives is also the inclusion in service packages such as alarms or health, today as separate options, to raise exit barriers.

All the lights are now on Telefónica’s Spanish business. After having managed to stabilize Latin America, reduce the financial debt and close the operations of the United Kingdom and Telixus, the eyes turn to a local market that represents 25% of all its global income. A market that, despite the expectation of consolidation with the merger of Orange and Másmóvil, continues with strong downward pressure on prices and with a Vodafone that has decided to go into battle with increasing aggressiveness. The background: the average income of the converged package is today almost 3% lower than a year ago, with a 5.5% drop in pay TV customers (almost 220,000 decoders less) and 2.6% on mobile (almost 500,000 lines less)

Gayo’s team, who was in the ‘engine room’ with the configuration of the first convergent package in 2012 under the orders of Luis Miguel Gilpérez, has on the table several options of new rates and new names without substitution of Fusion, as The Information has been able to know. There is still no closed decision and the key lies in the aggressiveness that is sought to be adopted in the market. Market sources consulted expect there to be greater ferocity, since it is an offer that will not be short-term and that will imply the commercial strategy of the coming years. The final decision is expected to be known in weeks and the launch of the new products will be formalized before the new football season and the ‘Back to School’ in September.

One of the great changes that Telefónica has experienced and that affects its commercial positioning has to do with the soccer. Since 2015 it has maintained a particular ‘treasure’ also full of thorns: the exclusivity of the broadcasting rights of the ‘king sport’. With the emergence of the streaming platform Dazn acquiring 45% of LaLiga matches of the next five seasons, it changes the playing field. There will be an alternative for those who do not want to contract ‘premium’ connectivity packages with which to have a relevant part of some of the most relevant matches of the championship. This makes it more difficult to maintain that the gateway to this content is 105 euros, when there could be the option of hiring the British OTT and a much cheaper connectivity package -including O2, with the Telefónica network- for an overall amount considerably less than that figure.

The other change since that 2012 is that of the linked services. The telecoms have become the ‘utilities’ that want to centralize a good part of the services in the home in the same bill. In recent years, the operator managed in Spain by Gayo has bought 50% of Prosegur Alarms and has renamed it to Movistar Prosegur Alarmas to exceed 300,000 customers in Spain (they pay between 40 and 62 euros per month). It has also reached commercial agreements with BBVA and Mapfre to offer home or car insurance and with teladoc for medium distance care.

Most of these products linked to the Movistar brand, but without a convergent offer behind it, They are offered separately and do not require you to be a Fusion client.. Now it would be given more visibility by including them in the new packages. This would contribute precisely to raise more exit barriers for customers, because they will be more loyal with services that ‘atten’ them. This will make it possible to squeeze a little more out of the bill and therefore the converging average revenue per customer (ARPU), especially affected in recent quarters by this greater commercial pressure and the good performance of O2, the second closest brand to the ‘low cost’ segment. ‘.

They want to squeeze more ‘lateral’ services such as insurance, medical care or alarms to complete the new packages

Among the variables studied in Las Tablas is also the drift of the ‘low cost’ and the strong competition in prices in the sector. Movistar has traditionally positioned itself in the highest product rangereserving the lowest for O2 (Tuenti has remained in the ‘Only mobile’ segment with a much less prominent presence). Their customers have generally been less price sensitive. But the market is changing. A scenario of high and sustained inflation is coming and families, as is happening with services such as streaming, look closely at expenses. “O2 is contributing positively to our customer base, which is why it is increasing its weight in what we call ‘low cost’”, assured Ángel Vilá.

While the bulk of the new offer is being designed, Telefónica looks askance to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC). The discourse in favor of a deregulation of the company as the dominant operator has intensified in recent months, especially in the pay television market. The reality is that today it still has to pass the product replicability test. Already in 2020, for example, the regulator forced it to reduce the wholesale prices it charges its rivals for mobile and fixed networks due to the promotional intensity in one of its Fusion packages. Of course, it comes after the fiber optic market has been liberalized in more than 600 municipalities (there are still another 7,500).

As a background is the merger of Másmóvil and Orange through a ‘joint venture’. At Telefónica they support this operation, understanding that it will bring more “rationality” to the market in general, and to the wholesaler in particular. However, many of the analysts understand that this union will have more advantages in cost savings and future investment capacity than in reducing the price war. Digi, Avatel and Vodafone itself will continue to wage war. And in that context, Movistar must find its place. Gayo and, ultimately, Álvarez-Pallete, have the last word.