Movistar Home will continue to be free for new customers, now for everyone

Movistar Home is a device with a touch screen, camera and microphone that works with the Aura voice assistant. with him you can control Movistar Plus+ With your voice, make calls to any device, as well as make different queries and access your favorite Living Apps by touch and directly. Now the blue operator is remodeling its conditions and Movistar Home will be free for all new customers.
The smart screen with Aura, free for everyone
Movistar already offered Movistar Home for free, but according to its conditions, it limited this promotion and excluded the following products: “Fusion Selection Plus Soccer 1 Gb, Fusion Total 1 Gb and Fusion Selection Liga 1 Gb”. It was aimed at “those clients who contract a Fusion of the commercially open portfolio (with Terminal) in new or repositioning Fiber via high-speed technology in said period. The promotion must be requested at the time of registration/repositioning”.
However, now heconditions have changed and the Movistar Home rental service will continue to maintain a monthly fee of 0 euros with an activation fee of 19.90 euros (VAT included). However, the activation fee will be free during the limited period that includes from today March 7, 2022 to June 30, 2022. An advantage aimed at “customers with a Fusion with a Device contracted in Fiber technology and who have not yet picked up the device included in their Fusion. The promotion must be requested in Movistar stores”, as indicated in the company’s conditions.
Therefore, in order to have Movistar Home for free, you need to be a Fusión client, have a Smart WiFi router and Movistar Plus+, which is not possible if you have a satellite connection.
What you can do with Movistar Home
Thanks to voice commands you will be able to put a certain channel on television, pause content, watch a program from the beginning or raise and lower the volume among many other actions. In short, habitual actions that we carry out when we are watching a movie or series. The voice assistant, Aura, is integrated with the content on demand from Movistar TV. Thanks to this, you can search by genre, title, actors or directors in order to always find the best content of your interest.
On the other hand, it also allows calls or video callsrestart your router, without having to touch the device with a simple: “Ok Aura, restart the router”, shop online, listen to music, access sports content or check the weather, as well as explore new experiences through the Living Apps .
From today until June 30, 2022 is a good time to become the operator and start enjoy free of all the functions that Movistar Home makes available to make your home a smarter home.