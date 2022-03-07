Movistar Home will continue to be free for new customers, now for everyone

Movistar Home is a device with a touch screen, camera and microphone that works with the Aura voice assistant. with him you can control Movistar Plus+ With your voice, make calls to any device, as well as make different queries and access your favorite Living Apps by touch and directly. Now the blue operator is remodeling its conditions and Movistar Home will be free for all new customers.

The smart screen with Aura, free for everyone

Movistar already offered Movistar Home for free, but according to its conditions, it limited this promotion and excluded the following products: “Fusion Selection Plus Soccer 1 Gb, Fusion Total 1 Gb and Fusion Selection Liga 1 Gb”. It was aimed at “those clients who contract a Fusion of the commercially open portfolio (with Terminal) in new or repositioning Fiber via high-speed technology in said period. The promotion must be requested at the time of registration/repositioning”.

However, now heconditions have changed and the Movistar Home rental service will continue to maintain a monthly fee of 0 euros with an activation fee of 19.90 euros (VAT included). However, the activation fee will be free during the limited period that includes from today March 7, 2022 to June 30, 2022. An advantage aimed at “customers with a Fusion with a Device contracted in Fiber technology and who have not yet picked up the device included in their Fusion. The promotion must be requested in Movistar stores”, as indicated in the company’s conditions.