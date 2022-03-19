Movistar improves its prepaid rates again by giving away gigas

These new promotional rates will be available by default for both registrations and renewals that occur from March 22, 2022 to April 30, 2022, both inclusive.

Up to 95 GB will have the new prepaid rates that will come into force starting next March 22 . Next, we tell you how they will be and how you can access these new conditions.

They apply to the 3 main rates, improving the number of gigabytes of mobile data without touching the price. The new conditions are as follows:

Total Prepayment: with a gift of 60 GB it goes from 35 to 95 GB. Price: 20 euros every 4 weeks.

Prepaid Premium: with a gift of 30 GB it goes from 20 to 50 GB. Price: 15 euros every 4 weeks.

Prepaid Plus: with a gift of 20 GB it goes from 10 to 30 GB. Price: 10 euros every 4 weeks.

Customers who contract or renew a prepaid rate on the last day of the promotion (April 30), will enjoy the promotional bonus until May 27, 2022. Now, for prepaid rate registrations, you can activate the new mobile line yourself , when and where you want or give it to someone else and let them activate it themselves whenever they want.

Second upload of gigabytes in 2022

This promotion comes a few weeks after the entry into force of the new prepayment conditions, which took place on February 1, 2022. At that time, the Total, Premium and Plus rates began to have Unlimited national calls to landlines and mobiles from any operator.

The number of gigabytes available was also improved at that time, with Movistar Total going from 25 GB to 35 GB, Premium from 15 GB to 20 GB and Plus from 7 GB to 10 GB. In addition, 200 and 400 minutes of international calls were added to the Plus and Premium rates, respectively.

Lately, all the operators are getting quite excited about prepaid rates, both when it comes to promoting them and when it comes to reinforcing them with improvements over the competition, and it is common to see news of this type. Movistar is no exception and will make changes that will take effect in a matter of days.