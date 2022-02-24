Movistar is sanctioned with 3 million euros for failing to comply with its obligations

Between September 2019 and September 2020, Telefónica unjustifiably rejected and delayed 41 requests for shared use (SUC) to the MARCo offer (Wholesale Access to Records and Conducts Offer). These SUCs were requested by six operators: Aire Networks, Carcon16, CenturyLink, Colt, Evolutio, Idecnet and Iguana . As a result of Telefónica’s conduct, alternative operators were deprived of the possibility of offering services to their customers under equal conditions.

As an operator with significant power in the wholesale broadband markets, Telefónica has imposed by the CNMC a series of obligations related to its physical infrastructure (ducts, registers, poles, etc.), including meeting reasonable requests for access from third-party operators and the obligation of non-discrimination.

Of the 41 sharing requests that have been included in the procedure, Telefónica never validated 12 of them. Of the remaining ones, it significantly delayed its validation in terms significantly greater than the 10 days provided for in the MARCo offer. Of these SUCs, only 8 have ended positively.

«It is considered proven that during the analyzed period, Telefónica contravened the Resolution of broadband markets and the MARCo offer by refusing or unjustifiably delaying access to its civil works infrastructures when the SUCs were intended to provide electronic communications services to end business customers. or to the carrying out of authorized deployments carried out by alternative operators».

Continued infringement of the MARCo offer

Through the MARCo offer, the obligation to provide access to third party operators to its civil works infrastructure. The way in which Telefónica must comply with it is established there: it details the technical, economic and procedural aspects of the services, including maximum terms to satisfy the access requests of the operators.

The MARCo offer stipulates a maximum period of 45 working days: its computation begins from the moment in which the alternative operator introduces a request for shared use (SUC) in the NEON system and ends when it is confirmed by Telefónica and billing can proceed.

Said period includes the completion of the necessary procedures for Telefónica to proceed with the initial validation of the SUC and propose a date for the reconsideration (10 working days from the request (T0)), as well as carrying out the joint reconsideration (30 working days from the request (T0)) and the SUC’s own confirmation once the alternative operator has proceeded to send the descriptive report and the stakeout act (15 working days from the completion of the stakeout (T1)).