Movistar kills Fusion, the product that revolutionized the sector in Spain

Telefónica plans to get rid of Movistar Fusionone of its most popular convergent offers, to create a new brand that will include services that go beyond those usually offered by the operator, according to advances the Economist. The telecommunications company, specifically, wants to include in the new brand the health services, alarms, home and device insurance, and even a finance area.

Movistar Fusión, which is still an available offer within the operator’s product catalog, includes the possibility of contracting fiber with a landline, mobile and television, in a single monthly fee and, therefore, in a single invoice. Within the Fusion catalog we find different modalities. For example, the possibility of contracting a more advanced TV package or with a greater number of mobile lines. However, none of the Movistar Fusión plans have services that have nothing to do with connectivity or entertainment. All of them, although available in the operator’s catalogue, are independent.

Everything indicates that the new offer that will replace Movistar Fusión will maintain the advantages offered by the operator in its current rates, but with a different approach. Pay TV offers will be more flexible, so the plans will no longer be differentiated by the number of channels or the entertainment platforms they can include, as they have been until now, but by the services that are integrated.

Insurance, health services and more, for the replacement of Movistar Fusión

These services, in fact, They are already part of the Movistar business and currently they can be contracted in addition to the Movistar Fusión packages. They are the following.

Movistar Car: independent service to Movistar Fusión that provides connectivity (up to 20 GB) in the car. Also assistance, location and more. It is available to contract for 3 euros per month and with a registration fee of 20 euros.

Movistar Health: Unlimited online consultation with specialized doctors in different areas for 6.95 euros per month.

Movistar Prosegur Alarms: alarm service of the company Prosegur for 9.90 euros per month.

mobile insurance: Movistar mobile and tablet insurance from 1 euro per month that can be contracted separately, including Movistar Fusión.

Movistar home insurance: home insurance with Santalucía.

Movistar Money: financial program to request loans of up to 7,000 euros without commissions and from any bank.

Telefónica also plans to open these offers to those users who are not from Movistar as part of a strategy to generate more income. On the other hand, and as the aforementioned medium comments, the telecommunications company is also working on the possibility of commercialize individualized television events. That is, those that are not part of the current television packages that we find in Movistar Fusión.






